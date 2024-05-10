Mamaroneck man arrested after allegedly approaching child at New Rochelle lemonade stand

A Mamaroneck man was arrested Tuesday for child endangerment after allegedly making sexual advances to a New Rochelle 13-year-old at his lemonade stand.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said Noe D. Calderon, 44, approached the boy at his lemonade stand Tuesday near North Avenue in New Rochelle, made sexual advances to the teen and attempted to exchange numbers.

Coyne said the boy and his family contacted police and Calderon was arrested shortly after, around 3:10 p.m. Coyne said Calderon was seen, shortly after his arrest, attempting to delete things off his cell phone that may have been evidence in the case.

Calderon was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, and tampering with evidence, a felony.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mamaroneck man arrested for child endangerment in New Rochelle