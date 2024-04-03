Mama dog ‘patiently’ waited as her puppies got adopted. Then her luck turned around

A mama dog waited “patiently” as her puppies got adopted — then came good news.

The time finally came for Lila the husky mom to get a new home of her own. The friendly dog set off on her new chapter after a North Carolina animal shelter shared her story April 2 on Facebook.

“Someone saw our post and has come by (and) adopted her,” the Carteret County Humane Society told McClatchy News in an email. “We hope the best for her.”

Lila — described as a “smart girl” and a “social butterfly” — also is a fast learner. Videos shared online show the 3-year-old husky demonstrating dog commands as she was in need of a place to live.

“Lila found her way to us when her previous owner couldn’t care for her and her 3 adorable puppies anymore,” the shelter wrote in the April 2 post. “While her pups have found their forever homes, Lila is still patiently waiting for hers.”

Lila’s luck turned around that same day, and McClatchy News has reached out to the humane society for more details about her adoption journey. The shelter is in Newport, near popular beach towns and roughly a 140-mile drive southeast from Raleigh.

