Malvern church asks for prayers after church burns down due to fire from lightning strike

MALVERN, Ark.- Lifepoint church in Malvern asking for prayers of peace and wisdom as the leadership and congregation have lost three decades of history due to the flash of lightning after storms rolled into Arkansas.

“There is a lot of history for a lot of people here,” Student Pastor of Lifepoint Church in Malvern Boone Hyatt said. “I grew up in this church, a lot of history here for me, married here, started a family here.”

Many people in the Lifepoint Church’s congregation share similar stories.

For one couple, the loss was particularly devastating. They had to abruptly cancel their wedding, which was supposed to take place in the church they both grew up in. They were forced to find an alternative location, and their plans and emotions were in disarray.

On May 23, 2024, storms moved into Malvern in the early day.

The Lead Pastor and State Representative, Rick McClure, was at the church and heard a boom. He checked the lights and the building, and everything looked and seemed okay, so he headed to his next meeting.

“He told me that he actually heard a loud clap of thunder and heard a pop,” Hyatt said.

Shortly after McClure left, Hyatt arrived for work.

“As soon as I opened the front door, smoke just bellowed out in my face, and so I called 911, and they were here within 10 minutes or so,” Hyatt said.

Hyatt remembers grabbing the metal door handle, and it wasn’t even warm, which is why he was caught off guard when smoke came out of the church.

Taking a few moments to process if the fire was really and truly happening to his beloved church.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and put out the fire, which engulfed the auditorium; the surrounding areas in the church were also covered in smoke and ash, all while it continued to storm and pour more rain.

“We had, I think, four to five different fire departments here throughout the day that helped, and all came together and worked to get it stopped and under control,” Hyatt said.

People hear the news as it spreads on social media and in the community, coming by to see the damage.

“Not getting to see these doors open, the doors that they’ve always come into, it is a little bit difficult,” Hyatt said.

As a church body, Hyatt and McClure reassure everyone that God has everything under control and a plan.

“The report is looking like it was a lightning strike at the back left corner of the building, is what we believe caused it,” Hyatt said. “We are not 100% sure but we’re pretty sure that is what happened.”

The hole in the roof is above the cleaning closet, where the chemicals would have instantly begun the fire, according to Hyatt.

“The insurance hasn’t really gotten everything to us yet, so we don’t really know the cost of damages or anything of that nature; we are still in the process of trying to figure all that out,” Hyatt said.

For more information or to donate visit them online at LifePointMalvern.com.

