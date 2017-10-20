Malta captain mutes goal celebration after journalist slain

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, England's Daniel Sturridge, right, vies for the ball with Malta's Andre Schembri during the World Cup Group F qualifying soccer match between England and Malta at Wembley stadium in London. Malta national soccer team captain Andre Schembri says the car bomb slaying of a Maltese investigative journalist prompted him not to exult after scoring a historic goal. Schembri's temporary equalizer for Cypriot club Apollon in a 3-1 loss to Italian side Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 made him the first Maltese player to score in proper European competition, excluding qualifying. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Malta captain Andre Schembri says the car bomb slaying of a Maltese investigative journalist prompted him not to exult after scoring an historic goal.

Schembri's temporary equalizer for Cypriot club Apollon in a 3-1 loss to Italian side Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday made him the first Maltese player to score in proper European competition — excluding qualifying.

But instead of pumping his fist or leaping in joy over the achievement, Schembri hung his head as teammates mobbed him.

Schembri writes on Facebook on Friday, "Celebrating my goal didn't feel right after what happened in Malta this week."

Malta has been stunned since Monday by the slaying of Daphne Caruana Galizia , an anti-corruption reporter whose targets included Malta's leading politicians.