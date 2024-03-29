Malnourished and bruised 4-year-old dies, Missouri cops say. Mom, boyfriend charged

A woman and her boyfriend are facing charges after Missouri police said a malnourished 4-year-old boy covered in bruises and lacerations died.

The child was rushed to Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown on Feb. 27 by his mother when her boyfriend hurried into the room with the unresponsive child, according to court records.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the child died, Fredericktown police said. Police did not provide the child’s cause of death

The child’s mother, Rylee Fararro, and her boyfriend, Hayden Rosener, were charged with child neglect resulting in death and child endangerment resulting in death. Rosener is also facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Fararro and Rosener’s attorneys did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

The two were addicted to opioids, the mother told police, and they often used drugs in the apartment where the child also lived, according to court documents. Police reported finding a bag of suspected oxycodone on Rosener as he was being booked.

Rosener was the primary caretaker of the 4-year-old because his mother worked 60-hour weeks, according to police. She had suspected her boyfriend was abusing the child and had taken pictures of the child’s injuries, Fararro told police.

Police found “graphic photos” of the child with “various, severe facial and head wounds” on Fararro’s phone, according to court documents.

Rosener had discouraged her from taking the child to the hospital for injuries in the past, according to court documents.

Additionally, Rosener had also told the mother the child’s signs of malnourishment were normal, according to court documents.

Social services had documented drug use and Rosener’s violent tendencies in the home in November, according to court documents, and a case worker recommended that Rosener not be left alone with the child.

Rosener is being held on a $1 million bond. Fararro is being held at a $500,000 bond.

Both have their next court appearances scheduled for April 11.

Fredericktown is about a 90-mile drive south from St. Louis.

Teacher tapes student to chair ‘as a joke’ while other teacher took video, Ohio cops say

1-year-old eats THC edible at day care, Indiana police say. Day care workers charged

4-year-old hospitalized for fentanyl overdose on birthday, cops say. Parents arrested