Malkoon chosen as Lauderdale-by-the-Sea mayor; voters also pick 2 new commissioners

Edmund Malkoon, the current vice mayor for Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, will serve as the new mayor of the small beach town.

Town residents also elected two new commissioners: John Graziano and Richard DeNapoli during Tuesday’s municipal elections.

Malkoon won a close three-way race, getting about 40% of the vote, compared with Commissioner Buz Oldaker, who got about 35%, and political newcomer Ann Marchetti, who received about 25%.

Malkoon, who owns his family’s 44-year-old firm, Malkoon Real Estate, stressed his strong ties to the community during his campaign: He has lived in his family home for 49 years and said in an earlier interview he remembers the quaint town of yesteryear and can help keep tradition.

“I’m a hometown boy,” he said.

On his priority list is help facilitating the repair of Anglin’s Pier, which still needs to be restored, a place he said he fished as a child. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Seat 3, District 1

Graziano, a longtime civic volunteer who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2020, defeated political newcomer Howard Goldberg, chairman of the Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Chamber of Commerce, for one commission seat.

Graziano is a retiree who worked in management positions for the state of New York. Now a full-time volunteer as a retiree from management positions for the state of New York, he said he would push for improvements that included retrofitting the town with underground wiring, and require all new construction to protect their power lines underground to prevent the loss of electricity during storms. He could not be reached Tuesday night.

Seat 4, District 2

For a second open seat, DeNapoli, the former chairman of the Broward Republican Party, defeated political newcomer Kenneth Brenner, who works for his partner’s home goods retail store.

“I’m very happy, very honored that the voters of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea put their vote of confidence in me,” he told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Tuesday night.

DeNapoli is an estate and trust attorney, certified financial planner and serves on the Broward Soil & Water Conservation District. As an elected official, he won’t be able to serve on that board any longer. He said he wanted to maintain the town’s height limits and has pledged “fiscal responsibility without raising taxes” and not taking on debt.

He said the Lauderdale-by-the-Sea has been “on the right track,” which he used as his campaign slogan.

“I think we’re going to keep it that way, maintain height limits, keep taxes low and low debt, keeping things going in the right direction,” she said.