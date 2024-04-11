Mali's junta bans the media from reporting on political activities in the country

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s ruling junta on Thursday banned the media from reporting on the activities of political parties and associations, according to a copy of the notice distributed on social media.

The order applied to all forms of the media, including television, radio, newspapers and journals. It followed a decision on Wednesday that banned all political party activities until further notice.

The order was issued by the high authority for communication. The umbrella organization that represents journalists in Mali said it rejected the demand and called on the media to continue to report on politics in the country. It called on the media to “stand tall, remain unified and to mobilize to defend the right of citizens to have access to information."