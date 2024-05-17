Malinda Hoagland's sisters release statement as lawyers look into 12-year-old's death

The older sisters of Malinda Hoagland, the 12-year-old girl whose father and his girlfriend face charges related to her death in Chester County, have released a statement as attorneys investigate the case.

Malinda, her father Rendell A. Hoagland and his girlfriend, Cindy M. Warren, lived in the Poconos before moving to Chester County.

“There is no ‘how-to’ guide to navigate the alleged murder of a child - a sister, a granddaughter, a niece, or a cousin. The paternal family of Malinda Hoagland is grieving, questioning, and leaning on each other for love and support. We also acknowledge the impact that her death has on the communities she was a part of,” said Jamie Hoagland, Emily Lee and Abbey Hoagland in a statement provided on Friday through attorneys Alexandria Crouthamel and Tom Bosworth.

The attorneys are investigating the “full and complete timeline of what occurred here,” Bosworth said. This includes any possible “red flags” before Malinda’s death that were missed, or ignored by the county or her school. Any findings could become the subject of civil claims.

Malinda was “noticeably underweight for her age,” found West Caln Township Police officers who responded to a 911 call regarding Malinda on May 4. Rendell Hoagland claimed that she had been injured when she hit a tree while riding her bike, according to the criminal complaint. Warren also claimed she had injuries from a collision on a waterslide at a campground.

She was taken to local hospital, where she died about two and half hours after the 911 call was made.

Warren described Malinda's injuries as a minor injury to the chin, a small lump on her forehead and a small cut on her nose, the complaint said. Hospital staff noted extensive injuries, including bruises, broken bones and organ damage.

Malinda last went to school in person around the end of November before starting at a cyber school after a series of unexcused absences, the complaint said.

“We are putting our faith in the justice system that those who are responsible for the death of Malinda be held accountable and punished to the fullest extent of the law. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement to bring Justice For Malinda,” the sisters said.

“We wish to place our focus on the beautiful, sweet girl, Malinda, who we all loved and continue to love very much. We are asking the community to be vigilant and use the National Abuse Hotline, 1-800-4-A-Child, or ChildLine in Pennsylvania, 1-800-932-0313, to report any suspected child abuse. This is anonymous reporting and your report will be forwarded to the appropriate agency. And of course in an emergency, please call 911.

“As we seek Justice For Malinda, our goal is to focus on the future and work with law enforcement, agencies, and legislators to ensure that repeat offenders can never hurt another child. Malinda’s life and death will not be in vain. Evil never has the last word.

“We appreciate the support from the community and we ask that you join us on our Facebook page Justice for Malinda, and use #justiceformalinda to receive updates, to learn about the amazing girl Malinda was, and to help us be agents of change. Thank you.”

What charges do Rendell Hoagland and Cindy Warren face?

Rendell Hoagland and Warren are charged with attempted criminal homicide and other charges related to their alleged abuse of Malinda.

They are next due in court for a preliminary hearing on July 8.

When their arrests were announced earlier this month, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said it would decide whether to add other charges, including murder, once all medical evidence is available.

In a Monroe County case, Warren pled guilty in 2007 to endangering the welfare of her son. She was sentenced in 2009 to three to seven years in prison, after her husband, McKinley Warren Jr., was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison for abusing her son and for causing a head injury that led to his 2-year-old daughter’s death. Warren was the girl’s stepmother.

Kathryne Rubright is the managing editor of the Pocono Record and the Tri-County Independent. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Malinda Hoagland's sisters release statement after 12-year-old's death