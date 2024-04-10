Mali Military Junta Suspends Political Parties’ Activities

(Bloomberg) -- Mali’s military junta said on Wednesday it was suspending the activities of political parties and political associations until further notice, citing reasons of public order.

The decision was taken at a weekly Cabinet meeting, Abdoulaye Maiga minister of territorial administration, said in a press conference in Bamako, the capital.

On March 31, more than one hundred political parties, political groupings and civil society organizations in Mali called in a joint declaration for the authorities to organize elections. The declaration stated that the transition period, initially scheduled to last 18 months and extended for a further 24 months, ended on March 26.

“This situation creates a legal and institutional vacuum,” the political parties said, adding they would use all legal means to restore constitutional order.

