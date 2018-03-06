Male Survivor Of Larry Nassar Hopes Former Gymnastics Doctor 'Rots In Hell'

Jacob Moore, the first male to publicly accuse former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse, said he hopes his story encourages other male survivors to come forward.

“I hope he rots in hell,” Moore, 18, said of Nassar on NBC News’ “Today” show on Tuesday.

Nassar has been accused of abusing over 260 young girls and women during decades as team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. He’s now serving three concurrent sentences of up to 175 years on child sexual abuse and child pornography charges. Moore became the first male to accuse Nassar in a federal lawsuit filed last week alleging the former doctor molested him in 2016.

Moore, now a freshman at the University of Michigan, said Nassar abused him under the guise of treatment for a shoulder injury when he was 16 years old.

“I wasn’t a dumb kid, I knew kind of what medical practices were and that one was out of the ordinary,” Moore said Tuesday. “Coming out of the treatment, I felt very uncomfortable.”

Moore said he “kind of freaked out” when abuse allegations against Nassar became public, and he couldn’t find an explanation for the treatment he received.

Moore’s sister, who also has accused Nassar of abusing her, testified during a January sentencing hearing for the doctor in which she mentioned her brother had been victimized. Both siblings are gymnasts.

“My whole family was fooled by you, but I know now who you really are,” Kamerin Moore told the serial predator.

Jacob Moore said his entire family has been affected by Nassar’s abuse.

“Me and my sister shouldn’t be able to relate over the fact that we’ve both been abused,” he said. “That’s just really sickening to me, that he would violate our trust like that … the things that he did were just awful.”

President Donald Trump recently signed a bill that aims to protect amateur athletes from sexual assault in the wake of the Nassar scandal.

In January, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette (R) announced that his office will conduct an “independent, thorough, transparent and prompt” investigation into MSU and its handling of the Nassar case. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos also has said the Department of Education will investigate how MSU handled the Nassar allegations.