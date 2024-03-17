A male subject allegedly armed with two knives is shot, killed by Fort Dodge police officer

A Fort Dodge police officer shot and killed a male subject armed with two knives after he ran at officers who had responded to a distress call Saturday morning at a home in the city, according to a police department news release.

At about 8:40 a.m., the officers responded to the distress call at a home on Fourth Avenue South, the release said. Officers were told an individual inside "was exhibiting out of control behavior which allegedly included the injuring of a dog," the release said, but dispatchers had no information on whether the individual was armed.

According to the release: While at the scene, officers were informed there was an active warrant out for the subject for violation of probation and the original charge was domestic abuse. They then entered the home, and the subject, armed with the two knives, ran at them. That's when "an officer on scene discharged his firearm resulting in the death of the individual."

Crime scene tape

The names of the person who was killed and the officers involved have not been released.

The Webster County Sheriff's Office, the county attorney's office, the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation were notified and responded, the release said. As is standard protocol when law enforcement officers are involved in a shooting, the DCI will lead the investigation.

"The Fort Dodge Police Department acknowledges the gravity of this incident and recognizes its impact on the community," the release said. "We extend our deepest sympathies to all affected parties during this difficult time. We reaffirm our commitment to transparency and accountability in all of our actions."

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

