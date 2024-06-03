Maldives to ban Israelis from entering country as protest over Gaza war

The Maldives announced plans to ban Israeli passport holders from entering the Indian Ocean island nation, known for being a luxury travel destination, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

In response, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Facebook post that it is advising Israeli citizens to avoid traveling to the country, and for any Israeli citizens currently in the Maldives to leave, "since if they fall into distress for any reason, it will be difficult for us to help."

Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu (C) along with his supporters take part in an election campaign rally on the eve of the country's parliamentary election, in Male on April 20, 2024. (Photo by Mohamed Afrah / AFP)

Mohamed Muizzu, president of the predominantly Muslim country, previously condemned Israel over its recent strike on Rafah in southern Gaza, which led to the deaths of at least 45 Palestinians.

Along with the Israeli passport ban, the Maldives president announced on Sunday the creation of a special envoy to assess Palestinian needs, a fundraising campaign to assist Palestinians and a nationwide rally under the translated slogan "Maldivians in Solidarity with Palestine."

"Together with the Government and people of Maldives, I call for an immediate ceasefire, an end to violence and unhindered humanitarian access," Muizzu wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, last week.

