Malden teen in custody after armed robbery in Randolph, second suspect still on the run

RANDOLPH — An 18-year-old Malden man was taken into custody by Randolph police in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Monday, Chief Anthony Marag said in a written statement.

Randolph police said they responded to the area of Johnson Drive at about 1:20 p.m. on Monday for a report of an armed robbery where two suspects allegedly robbed a person in a vehicle. No injuries were reported during the robbery.

The two suspects then fled the scene, prompting a large police response as police searched the area.

According to reporting by news partner WCVB, a witness says the suspects fled in a white car, but when they pulled into a cul-de-sac, they abandoned the car and continued on foot.

The 18-year-old Malden man, whose identity has not been released, was caught by Randolph police after a foot pursuit that same day, police said. The man allegedly stole jewelry and a cellphone from the victim, they said.

Police are still searching for the second suspect, who they say fled on foot in the area of the town dump, which abuts Route 24.

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helped Randolph police with the search.

Officials are asking any Randolph residents to call police at 781-963-1212 if they notice any suspicious activity.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Randolph armed robbery: Malden teen in custody, second suspect on run