Malden man arrested for alleged indecent assault of woman in wheelchair on MBTA bus

A Malden man has been arrested for alleged indecent assault of a woman in a wheelchair at an MBTA station Saturday.

According to MBTA Transit Police, officers stationed at Lechmere arrested a 59-year-old Malden man for indecently assaulting a woman using a wheelchair on a bus.

“We applaud the victim for speaking out & reporting this incident to TPD,” Transit Police wrote on social media.

Neither the alleged suspect or the victim were identified.

4/13 8PM #MBTA Lechmere TPD officers arrested a 59y/o Malden man for Indecently Assaulting a wheelchair bound female on board an MBTA bus. We applaud the victim for speaking out & reporting this incident to TPD. — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 14, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW