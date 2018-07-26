For Malaysia’s democracy advocates, huge hurdles remain after surprise win

After a surprise opposition win ended six decades of one-party rule in Malaysian general elections in May, civil-society activists are busy working to expand and protect their democratic spring.

Authoritarians are on the rise in Southeast Asia and beyond, and democracy advocates here are watching the resurgence of far-right groups and populist movements in liberal democracies in the West. But they say they are armed with vital tools that reformist forces in other countries lacked as they work to complete their democratic transition: foreknowledge and urgency.

Malaysia’s civil-society activists helped drive the Pakatan Harapan opposition coalition to a stunning victory May 9 over the ruling National Front coalition and the United Malays National Organization (UMNO) party that dominated it, overcoming gerrymandering, repressive laws, and state-controlled media. Yet despite the new government’s vows to build a democratic Malaysia, the activists say they are not resting on their laurels.

The biggest threat to Malaysia’s democratic spring? Complacency.

“When we look at other countries, progressives didn’t finish the course,” says Jason Wong, an activist with Muda Malaysia, a youth democratic movement. He says liberal movements in Indonesia, Thailand, Egypt, and even the United States now face a backlash from reactionary forces. “They got complacent. They forgot about people’s socio-economic concerns – and then they lost.” Malaysia’s civil society is mounting pressure on the new government to fulfill its pledge to complete institutional and legal reforms in case the window for change closes once again.

The new government is a diverse coalition of opposition parties with different ideologies and bases, currently headed by Mahathir Mohamad, the 93-year-old former prime minister-turned-opposition figure. Pakatan Harapan has a detailed manifesto and a 100-day test to fulfill 10 of its promises, ranging from raising the minimum wage to investigating scandal-plagued institutions.

The new government has taken steps to curb corruption and investigate the disappearance of more than $4 billion in taxpayer money, this month charging former Prime Minister Najib Razak with corruption and freezing his assets. But Malaysia’s democrats are pushing for a greater focus on prevention of a return to authoritarian rule. Their own ambitious wish list includes an overhaul of security laws, parliamentary reform, separation of the executive and judicial branches, election of the partially appointed upper house, and an increase in Parliament’s oversight over government ministries.

“They are going to expect a lot from this government in terms of tackling corruption, the economy, institutional reform, and freedom of expression, but at the same time it is a very new government and a very young team governing for the first time,” says HuiHui Ooi, a Malaysia analyst and associate director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security at the Atlantic Council. “Everyone has to be realistic.... These laws have been in place since the 1980s or longer and are embedded in Malaysia, they cannot be reformed overnight.”

NO PASS FOR A ‘FRIENDLY’ GOVERNMENT

Under the final years of UMNO’s reign, the government would push through bills several-hundred pages long to be put to vote the same day. Activists say simple reforms such as allowing more time for parliamentary discussion and procedure can go a long way toward building their young democracy.

“Just because we have a more friendly government in power does not mean their powers should go unchecked,” says Yap Swee Seng, executive director of Bersih 2.0, or “clean,” a coalition of 92 Malaysian civil-society organizations that has led the opposition and a drive for free and fair elections and human rights.

A top target of civil-society groups is the country’s Sedition Act, a 1948 law dating back to the British colonial government that outlaws any speech deemed by authorities to be sowing “strife.” In practice, it barred any speech critical of the ruling party. Another is reforming the judiciary, which is currently appointed by the chief justice – himself a political appointee and UMNO loyalist.