Malaysia's ousted leader Najib Razak barred from leaving country

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor have been barred from leaving the country - AFP

Malaysia's Immigration Department said on Saturday that former scandal-ridden Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife were barred from leaving the country, shortly after he announced plans for a short holiday.

A leaked flight manifesto showed Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor were due to leave on a private jet on Saturday to Jakarta, fuelling rumours he was fleeing the country to escape possible prosecution over a massive corruption scandal involving the 1MDB state fund.

His coalition suffered a shocking electoral defeat this week that ended its 60 year-rule.

Najib's statement on social media didn't say where he was heading to but he said he was committed to "facilitating a smooth transfer of power." He apologised for his mistakes and shortcomings and said he intended to continue serving the people.

"I pray that after this divisive period, the country will unite," he said.

Dozens of people gathered at a small airport just outside Kuala Lumpur as reports spread that he was scheduled to fly from there to Jakarta with his wife.

The crowd at the airport tried to block cars entering the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport near the Malaysian capital, but were held back by guards. Riot police were posted, but there was no violence.

The Immigration Department, which had initially said there was no travel blacklist for Najib, later issued a brief statement that Najib and Rosmah "have just been blacklisted from leaving the country."

Najib responded swiftly by saying he respected the department's ruling and will stay with his family in the country.

"I have been informed that the Malaysian Immigration Department will not allow my family and me to go overseas," Najib said in a tweet. "I respect the directive and will remain with my family in the country."

His holiday plans come as strong calls emerged from his ruling Malay party, which dominates the National Front coalition, for Najib to step down over the election results.

The National Front, which has ruled Malaysia since independent from Britain, obtained only 79 of the 222 parliamentary seats, losing power to Mahathir Mohamad's four-party alliance amid public anger over the 1MDB scandal and rising cost of living.

It was a remarkable comeback for Mahathir, who was premier for 22 years until his retirement in 2003.