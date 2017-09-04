Malala asks fellow Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to condemn 'shameful' treatment of Rohingya people

Pakistani Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai and Muslim countries across Asia have led a growing global outcry over the Myanmar army’s brutal crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim minority and the failure of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to stop it.

Nearly 90,000 Rohingya have poured into Bangladesh in the past ten days after a military operation in Myanmar’s restive western Rakhine state that has seen security forces accused of widespread arson, and indiscriminately killing civilians, including beheading and drowning children.

Malala Yousafzai has spoken out Credit: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

While the official death toll is around 400, human rights activists claim there are at least 1,000 casualties among the Rohingya people, described as the world’s most persecuted minority.

The latest violence broke out on August 25 after insurgents from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) attacked Myanmar paramilitary posts, claiming to be protecting their Muslim minority from persecution.

But conflict has raged in Rakhine since October, after a similar ambush on border posts. It has been the worst witnessed in the state in years, with the United Nations reporting that the army may have committed ethnic cleansing.

Aung San Suu Kyi, the formerly feted political prisoner of Myanmar’s junta, who secured a landslide in the November 2015 election, has come under increasing criticism over her perceived reluctance to condemn the military’s harsh treatment of Rohingya civilians.

“We hope that [she] can use her remarkable qualities to unite her country, stop the violence, and end the prejudice that afflicts Muslims and other there,” said a Downing Street spokeswoman on Monday.

A Rohingya ethnic minority from Myanmar carries a child in a sack and walks through rice fields after crossing over to the Bangladesh side of the border Credit: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

But she has made no comment since the latest fighting broke out, a silence that Miss Yousafzai, who famously survived being shot in the head by the Pakistani Taliban when she was just 15, has urged Ms Suu Kyi to break.

“Stop the violence. Today we have seen pictures of small children killed by Myanmar’s security forces,” Miss Yousafzai said in a statement on Twitter.

“Over the last several years, I have repeatedly condemned this tragic and shameful treatment. I am still waiting for my fellow Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to do the same. The world is waiting and the Rohingya Muslims are waiting,” she added.