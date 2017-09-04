Malala asks fellow Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to condemn 'shameful' treatment of Rohingya people

Pakistani Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai and Muslim countries across Asia have led a growing global outcry over the Myanmar army’s brutal crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim minority and the failure of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to stop it.
Nearly 90,000 Rohingya have poured into Bangladesh in the past ten days after a military operation in Myanmar’s restive western Rakhine state that has seen security forces accused of widespread arson, and indiscriminately killing civilians, including beheading and drowning children.
While the official death toll is around 400, human rights activists claim there are at least 1,000 casualties among the Rohingya people, described as the world’s most persecuted minority.
The latest violence broke out on August 25 after insurgents from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) attacked Myanmar paramilitary posts, claiming to be protecting their Muslim minority from persecution.
My statement on the #Rohingya crisis in Myanmar: pic.twitter.com/1Pj5U3VdDK— Malala (@Malala) September 3, 2017
But conflict has raged in Rakhine since October, after a similar ambush on border posts. It has been the worst witnessed in the state in years, with the United Nations reporting that the army may have committed ethnic cleansing.
Aung San Suu Kyi, the formerly feted political prisoner of Myanmar’s junta, who secured a landslide in the November 2015 election, has come under increasing criticism over her perceived reluctance to condemn the military’s harsh treatment of Rohingya civilians.
“We hope that [she] can use her remarkable qualities to unite her country, stop the violence, and end the prejudice that afflicts Muslims and other there,” said a Downing Street spokeswoman on Monday.
But she has made no comment since the latest fighting broke out, a silence that Miss Yousafzai, who famously survived being shot in the head by the Pakistani Taliban when she was just 15, has urged Ms Suu Kyi to break.
“Stop the violence. Today we have seen pictures of small children killed by Myanmar’s security forces,” Miss Yousafzai said in a statement on Twitter.
“Over the last several years, I have repeatedly condemned this tragic and shameful treatment. I am still waiting for my fellow Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to do the same. The world is waiting and the Rohingya Muslims are waiting,” she added.
Human rights activists on the Myanmar/Bangladesh border have described horrific conditions as refugees flee in fear of their lives.
“There are enormous numbers of people arriving. The Myanmar military is basically clearing out all of the Rohingya Muslim villages in northern Rakhine state,” said Matthew Smith, the Chief Executive of Fortify Rights, a human rights organisation.
“People are desperately in need of shelter, of food, of clothing. There are a lot of people right now sleeping under the rain, in the mud,” he said.
His organisation has documented allegations of heinous crimes against entire families.
“State security forces have been killing men, women and children. They have been slitting throats, there have been beheadings. Soldiers have opened fire on groups of people and then set the bodies on fire, including children,” said Mr Smith.
Children were not only victims of indiscriminate violence but appeared to be deliberately targeted, he claimed. “Children have been thrown into rushing rivers, thrown on the ground and stomped. We’ve documented children being burned to death,” he said.
Muslim countries in Southeast Asia are incensed at mounting reports of atrocities.
The Maldives announced on Monday that it would severe all trade ties with Myanmar, while Iran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif, called for international action to “prevent further ethnic cleansing.”
Pakistan’s foreign ministry said it was “deeply concerned”, while Indonesian president Joko Widodo said “this humanitarian crisis has to stop immediately.”
The impoverished region bordering Bangladesh has been a crucible of communal tensions between Muslims and Buddhists for years, with the Rohingya denied citizenship and basic rights.
Analysts have long warned that Myanmar’s treatment of the Rohingya would lead to homegrown militancy as well as support from international jihadists.
Since the latest fighting broke out, Al Qaeda’s offshoot in Yemen has called for retaliatory attacks against Myanmar, while the Afghan Taliban called on Muslims to “use their abilities to help Myanmar’s oppressed Muslims.”
15.1k