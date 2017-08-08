Makwala uncertain for 400-meter final at worlds

Botswana's Isaac Makwala prays after winning a Men's 400m semifinal during the World Athletics Championships in London Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LONDON (AP) — Isaac Makwala was uncertain to compete in the final of the 400 meters at the world championships after coming down with a stomach bug which forced him to withdraw from the 200 heats.

Nine people at the world championships were still being affected by a virus that hit athletes and staff staying at one of the official hotels.

Makwala was expected to be the toughest challenger for favorite Wayde van Niekerk in the 400. But it remained uncertain whether organizers would give him medical clearance to compete.

"Health wise I am feeling very well," Makwala wrote on Facebook.

Besides the 400, there are also finals in the men's 800, steeplechase and pole vault, and the women's javelin.

___

More AP track coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/London2017