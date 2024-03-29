Makley Drive murder suspect captured in Rhode Island

Mar. 29—LIMA — The search for the man charged in the March 10 homicide of Chrislande Auguste in a Makley Drive residence has ended with his being apprehended, according to a release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release from Maj. Andre McConnahea, Gervens Justilien, 31, was apprehended at approximately 1 p.m. Friday in Providence, Rhode Island. Justilien's capture came after a collaborative investigation by the sheriff's office and the U.S. Marshals Service's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Justilien was captured by U.S. Marshals and is currently being held in custody in Rhode Island pending an extradition order back to Ohio.

Justilien is charged with a single count of murder in connection with the death of Auguste, 26, on March 10. Both Justilien and Auguste are natives of Haiti and were living with a group of Haitians at 2982 Makley Drive in American Township. Auguste had been found dead on a bed in the residence after officers responded to a 911 call. An autopsy determined that Auguste died from strangulation and had suffered blunt force injuries.

Auguste had traveled from Haiti to the United States in October 2022 and had been granted a temporary employment authorization card while awaiting an asylum hearing. In an earlier release, McConnahea said that everyone living in that residence is believed to be living in the United States legally.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Det. Burke with the Allen County Sheriff's Office at 419-993-1420 or by emailing him at burke@acso-oh.us.