Making time with students count

Mar. 27—Name ... Amber Cummings

School ... Tuckers Crossroads School

Age ... 54

What grade/subject do you teach? 7th and 8th Grade History (World and US)

How long have you been in education (total years)?

30 years

How many years have you taught at your current school?

5 years

What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school?

McClain Christian Academy in Lebanon and 16 years in North Texas.

What is something unique about you — whether it's a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn't be aware of?

I wish I were clever or that there was something unique, but I'm just a wife, mom and a teacher. God has blessed me with family, community and a job I love. I can't imagine having done anything more important with my life.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)?

Walking, reading, gardening, watching movies, spending time with immediate family and church family

Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you'd like to detail?

I love the fact that I have the same students two years in a row since I am the only middle school social studies teacher for grades 7 and 8.

How would you describe your teaching style?

It's difficult to pinpoint a particular style of teaching. This varies day-to-day depending on the standard and activity. I like to incorporate a variety of methods to keep students challenged and on their toes with little to no down-time. I don't think teachers think about teaching style. We just do what it takes to get the job done with the students we have in the moment.

Could you share a couple of strategies for how you keep students engaged and motivated?

Students love games and competitions with one another. I incorporate these as much as possible whether for reviewing content or formative assessment. Anytime I can incorporate the standards with the opportunity for personal expression (like discussion, drawings or dialogue) you get more student buy-in and a better outcome.

Occasionally, I like to get their attention by singing, dancing or throwing a fit (good and bad) about something we are studying. I try to come up with silly sayings to help my students remember important information.

Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach?

About 20 years ago, while working as an instructional coach, I got it in my head that I knew the best way to teach in a social studies classroom. During an observation of a teacher whose style was very different from mine, I was hit with the reality that I knew very little. This teacher was highly effective, his students were engaged, and I was amazed. I try to always remember that there is no one right way to do something, everyone has something to offer, and I have so much more to learn.

What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at?

I love Tuckers Crossroads! I don't think there is a better school in Wilson County. My administration and middle school team are among the most supportive people that I've ever worked with. Our class sizes are smaller so I feel like I can work with my students and get to know them. Tuckers Crossroads has an involved PTO that supports the teachers and keeps morale high, and the parental support is outstanding! I can honestly say that in all the years I've taught, I have never been happier in a position.

Why did you choose teaching as a career path?

Growing up, the emphasis was always on doing something important with your life, something that would positively impact the rest of the world, if even in a small way (think, "We Are the World"). I made the decision to teach when entering college, and never looked back. It was so long ago, but I have never wavered or considered another field. I've always loved learning and loved kids, especially middle school.

What is the most fulfilling part of teaching?

The kids are the best part. Great scores are a plus, but nothing beats seeing a child proud of their own hard work and accomplishments. I get lots of hugs too!

What is the most challenging part of teaching?

Paperwork and the necessity to constantly prove that you are, in fact, doing your job.

The challenges of teaching are part of why I love it though. Planning and putting new lessons together is interesting and exciting, especially when you get to see the results firsthand. I am exhausted at the end of each day but feel like I've done something meaningful.

How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career?

Teaching changed for me the most when I became a parent. Parenthood challenges me to remember to love my students like I hope someone loves my boys. There is so much more to consider about each child than their scores or whether they respond appropriately on a given day. I get to spend approximately 400+ hours with my students by the time we are done. I'm responsible for making that count for something.

How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward?

When I first started teaching, we didn't have email! I rarely used a computer. Technology is the biggest change. Everything is at our fingertips; every student has a Chromebook, and we have countless applications at our disposal (many of which I love to use in the classroom). I'm not sure all that constitutes progress, however, and I don't think we are any smarter for it.

Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you?

Terri Rogers was my elementary language arts teacher in grades 4-6. I had her for three hours a day for three years in a row. She saw my needs and met them at a time in my life when my parents were unavailable. She held me accountable, and expected the best from me when I was trying to figure out what that was supposed to look like. She forever changed the way I viewed the importance that one person can have in the life of another.

Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching?

There have been a few times when past students have sought me out and sent messages to me. I don't do social media and am not easy to find. In a couple of cases, it had been more than a decade since I had had them in class. They never mentioned something we studied or a completed project. What has been said is that I acknowledged them when others didn't and that they knew I had really cared about them and made them feel important. My most memorable moments are about the relationships that teaching has created.

What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you?

Any parent or teacher will tell you that just getting a middle school student to talk to you is a big deal. It means a lot when students thank me after a class, share personal information, or just wave or tell me goodbye on the way out the door each day. Anytime a teenager acknowledges your existence, it's momentous.

How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher?

I hope my students remember me as someone who loved her job and that the reason I loved it was on account of them. I hope they remember that it's OK to take risks, be wrong, laugh at yourself and not take yourself too seriously.