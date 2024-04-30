Making terroristic threats not bail eligible, split NY appeals court rules

New York's busiest appeals court has ruled that the crime of making a terroristic threat, a class D felony, is not eligible for bail under the state's bail reform laws.

The split decision Friday from the Appellate Division, Second Department, noted that the bail reform laws specifically carve out making a terroristic threat from the slate of charges which are eligible for bail or remand. In general, violent felonies are usually eligible for bail.

"A court’s skepticism regarding the propriety of legislation is not a ground to override the legislative will and this court is therefore not free to simply ignore the legislature’s express exclusion of making a terroristic threat from the list of violent felony offenses that constitute qualifying offenses for which a court may fix bail," the court's majority said.

Justice Robert Miller, who dissented from the three-judge majority opinion, said it is "exceedingly difficult, if not impossible, to ascertain the statute’s plain meaning based on its language alone." But he said he "cannot fathom" the legislature desired to eliminate bail for the crime of making terroristic threats.

The case revolved around a man, Michael Cavagnolo, who was accused of threatening to blow up the Hyde Park Police Department, in Dutchess County, and shoot police officers. Cavagnolo's attorney, Andrew Ellis, said he appreciated the decision on this "contested issue."

The state's Penal Law defines making terroristic threats as threatening to commit a violent act "with intent to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, influence the policy of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion, or affect the conduct of a unit of government by murder, assassination or kidnapping."

Asher Stockler is a reporter for The Journal News and the USA Today Network New York. You can send him an email at astockler@lohud.com. Reach him securely: asher.stockler@protonmail.com.

