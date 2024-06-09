Making sense of the Trump verdict in New York

Politics in America has become a contest between competing narratives which may, from time to time, select factual information when it seems useful and generate howling fiction when it doesn’t.

Whether global temperatures are rising, whether wearing masks offers useful protection against airborne pathogens, and whether Donald Trump is a crook or a martyr is no longer a matter of data. It's a matter of allegiance.

The former president has called his recent trial a sham, organized by Joe Biden and the Democrats. A persecution. “If they can do this to me,” he warns his followers, “they'll do it to you next.” His grateful followers say “they” are coming for us — and Trump got in the way.”

And maybe they're right. We all have reason to believe the government is coming for us, provided that we too: have slept with a porn star and paid her $130,000 to keep her mouth shut… have arranged for a major newspaper publisher to buy up and bury stories potentially damaging to our presidential campaigns… and then, since every one of us is running for President, failed to declare our hush money payments as a political expense when the law required us to do so.

Being a political martyr pays well in America today. Trump's followers have already sent him $130 million to cover his legal expenses in multiple cases — and sent him an additional $53 million when he lost his hush money case in New York. If, as Trump suggests, the government is coming after all of us, maybe if he would only get out of the way, the rest of us could get rich too.

Is it possible that Trump couldn't get a fair trial in New York City, politically a Democratic stronghold? Well, you see, Trump made lots of his money in New York. He's lived there since birth. Trump Tower is there. Stormy Daniels was there. The National Enquirer has its offices in New York City and apparently the hush money was paid off there too. So if there was going to be a trial, New York was the perfect place.

If we're going to consider the trial somehow rigged, we must remember that Trump's attorney had the opportunity to interview each potential member of the jury and discharge the ones who seemed biased or unreliable. But each juror from every walk of life agreed on every count. God help us if we discount any verdict —or any vote cast — because it comes from someone with whom we might disagree.

In the last 30 years, Donald Trump has been involved in 4,095 lawsuits in federal and state courts. A Manhattan federal jury recently found that Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in the spring of 1996 and awarded her $5 million for battery and defamation. Carroll is the only one of the 19 women to accuse Trump of rape, although his first wife, Ivana Trump, accused him of marital rape in 1990. Nineteen women have accused Donald Trump of sexual assault or behavior certainly inappropriate for any man, let alone the leader of the free world.

We’ll recall, the Republicans impeached Democratic President Bill Clinton with righteous fervor when he had consensual sexual contact with a 22 year-old intern.

Donald Trump has hardly kept his approach to women, married or not, a secret. Let’s recall his remarks to Billy Bush of Access Hollywood in 1995 — long before running for office. “Yeah, that’s her (actress Arianna Zucker) with the gold. I better use some Tic-Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful… I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything…. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”

In 2019, a New York judge ordered President Donald Trump to pay a $2 million fine for looting his own charitable foundation to further his political and business interests. Among other things, the President admitted to arranging for the charity to pay $10,000 for a 6-foot portrait of himself. He also agreed to return $11,525 in foundation funds that he spent on sports memorabilia and champagne at a charity gala.

Unless you and I, dear reader, have spent an adult lifetime engaged in behaviors like this, it is beyond disingenuous for candidate Trump to simultaneously insist that everybody does it, but that he never did, or that it’s too trivial to matter —and that he is suffering like a sacrificial lamb so that the rest of us don't have to.

If you’re convinced that Joe Biden is crooked too, or that his policies are wrong, don't vote for him. But to present Donald Trump as a morally superior alternative, given his actual record … or a victim of political persecution, is proof if we ever needed it that facts have given way to narrative — or even mythology — with a national election only five months away.

Lawrence Brown is a columnist for the Cape Cod Times. Email him at columnresponse@ gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Facts give way to narrative when dealing with Donald Trump