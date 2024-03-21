Making plans? This week’s calendar has a lot to offer the metro-east going into April

Noon Friday, March 22, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions.

Events

▪ ‘Ferguson and Beyond: Artistic Responses to a Decade of Social Upheaval 2014-2024’ — Friday, March 22 through Friday, April 26. Cecille R. Hunt Gallery Visual Arts Studio, 8342 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, Missouri. Artists’ Lecture noon to 1 p.m. Friday, March 22 in Sverdrup Room 123, 8300 Big Bend Blvd. Opening Reception 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, March 22. Gallery hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. webster.edu/art/hunt-gallery.php

▪ Spring Forever Vintage Market — 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 23, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East, Belleville. Step into the past where nostalgia meets curated treasures. Explore a diverse array of timeless collectibles, retro fashion and antique gems. Admission: $10 on Friday, $5 on Saturday and Sunday. belleclair.org

▪ Pop Up Shop — 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 22, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 23. St. Nicholas Activity Center, 625 St. Nicholas Drive, O’Fallon. Great Prices on new, tagged clothing, designer clothing, purses, vintage items, jewelry, home decor and vintage & antique quilts. Delicious food available: fish and beef tacos by Soul-Full Food Truck Friday 5-8 p.m.; coffee and donuts sold by the St. Nicholas Youth Group 8-10 a.m. Saturday. Admission: Friday is $3 or a pair of new/gently used men’s jeans, per person ages 18+; Saturday is free admission. Proceeds benefit St. Vincent de Paul Help Center, Cosgrove’s Kitchen, and Night Center, located in East St. Louis.

▪ Dandy Dancers Square Dance — 7 p.m. Friday, March 22. Caseyville Township Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Wayne Primeau calling and Glenda Morgan cueing. Next dance: Friday, April 5. Want to learn? Contact Rick Voelkel, 618-234-1311.

▪ Junior Service Club of St. Clair County Cheers for Charity — Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Sawdust & Glitter (10 a.m. to noon check-in), 16 S. Illinois St., Belleville. Enjoy a fun day on Main Street in Downtown Belleville. Each attendee will receive a passport to explore local shops and bars. Raffles and giveaways all day. All proceeds benefit local charities. juniorserviceclub.org

▪ Buzz’d Beer Festival — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 24. The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Join us to raise money for the Piasa Palisades Sierra Club while getting to try over 50 beers, meads, ciders, and cocktails. You’ll also receive a super cute commemorative glass, shop from local insect-inspired producers, and enjoy music from Loftys Comet ... can it get any better than that?! A deliciously on-theme food menu will be available for purchase as well. Tickets are $35. Designated Driver tickets are available for $10. oldbakerybeer.com

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society: ‘Let’s talk Genealogy’ — Noon Thursday, March 28. Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville. Bring questions or documents for discussion on topics such as census data, deeds, immigration, methodology, naturalization, occupations, military, and vital records. Suggestions on how to avoid pitfalls or break through ancestral brick walls may ensue. If you have specific questions or to propose a different day or time, email sccgsoffice@stclair-ilgs.org. The discussion is open to the public, but please call the library at 618-234-0441 to hold your spot. Additional information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/STCCGSIL.

Worth the Drive

▪ 34th annual Spring Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24. Northfield Center I, 3210 Northfield Drive, Springfield. Includes 70 dealer tables, U.S. and foreign coins, ancient and modern coins, gold and silver bullion, American Eagles, paper money. Open to the public. Early Bird Admission $20, 7-9 a.m. Admission: $1. Members and children under 16 enter free. 217-528-7634.

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Hike: Mantle Rock (Livingston County, Kentucky) — 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30. Meet: Berry’s Ferry Home Site (Kentucky). Leader: Cathy Jennings, 618-759-1924. Longest Arch east of Mississippi River. This will be a moderately difficult loop hike 5 miles in length, 4 hours hiking time. All hikes are open to the public free of charge. These hikes are intended for people in good health who have done some hiking. Boots or sturdy shoes and a walking stick are recommended for all hikes. Hikers should bring their own water and a snack. No dogs, please. rivertorivertrail.net

Games

▪ Jarvis Township Senior Center Hand and Foot Card Game — 1 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Jarvis Township Senior Center, 409 Collinsville Road, Troy. Seniors play the second and third Thursdays of the month. No charge to play; you don’t need to know how to play. All seniors are welcome. Call the center at 618-667-2022 for more information.

▪ Bunco Party — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21. St. James Parish Center, 405 Madison St., Millstadt. Doors open for registration at 6:30 p.m. Event includes 50/50 drawing, homemade dessert buffet. Everyone wins a prize. Tickets are $10 each, available at the door. Proceeds benefit the Meal Program at Millstadt Township Senior Center, 618-476-3731.

▪ Ms. LOL Music Trivia Fundraiser — 6-10 p.m. Friday, March 22. Highland Masonic Lodge, 721 9th St., Highland. BYO beverages and snacks; raffle items and door prizes. Pre-register to enter into a Visa gift card raffle. Cost: $20 per person or $150 per table of eight; $25 per person at the door. https://form.jotform.com/240364607634052

▪ Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 64 Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23. VFW Post 7980, 200 S. Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Doors open at 6 p.m. Includes cash prizes, 50/50, mulligans and a chance to hold the Traveling Trophy for the next year. BYO food and snacks. Drinks must be purchased on site - cash only, ATM on site. Cost: $15 per person or $110 for a table of eight. For reservations: 618-239-9359 (leave a message) or EAACh64Secretary@gmail.com.

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Sunday Night Bingo — 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Early Bird at 6:15 p.m. Cards sold at 5 p.m. Open to the public. Bring a canned good for one free card.

▪ Metro Cribbage Club — 12:30 p.m. Mondays. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. For more information, contact Yvonne Bright, 618-344-1521 or ybrightmail@gmail.com.

▪ Troy Senior Center Bingo — 12:30 p.m. Mondays. Wiesemeyer Building, 410 Wickliffe, Troy. Includes light snack, cash prizes. No cost to play, no RSVP required. 618-667-2022.

▪ Troy Senior Center Bunco — 1-3 p.m. Thursday, March 28. At the little house at 409 Collinsville Road, Troy. Cost to play $5. Cash prizes. Held the last Thursday of each month. Call 618-667-2022 if interested in getting on the list.

▪ Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site Trivia Night & Silent Auction — 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Interpretive Center Lobby, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Evening includes the silent auction, mulligans, 50/50 raffle, used book sale. Cost: $20 per person or $150 for a table of up to 10. This event supports the Cahokia Mounds Museum Society (CMMS) and the Powell Archaeological Research Center (PARC). For reservations: 618-344-7316 or cahokiamounds.org/trivia24.

▪ Rick and Roll Bingo — 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Swansea Improvement Hall, 216 Service St., Swansea. In rock and roll bingo, numbers are replaced with the names of singers and bands, and the caller replaced with rapid-fire song clips. Features a wide variety of music genres: classic rock, oldies, disco, country and hip-hop. Players must identify the artists on their cards to win. Cost: $25 per packet of cards = 10 games. 618-345-1239.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Giordano Dance Chicago — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. For 60 seasons, Giordano Dance Chicago has served as a prime example of a company that can simultaneously revel in the past and the present. Considered jazz dance royalty, the electrifying performers of America’s original jazz dance company invariably run on high-octane fuel and generate a similarly high-powered response from their audience. For tickets and info: thehett.com

Clubs & Support Groups

▪ New Athens District Library Book Club: ‘The Book of Lost Names’ by Kristin Harmel — 6 p.m. Monday, March 25. New Athens District Library, 201 N. Van Buren St., New Athens. Recommended ages 18+. newathenslibrary.org

▪ Belleville ‘Sounds of Harmony’ Barbershop Chorus — 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Men of all ages who like to sing are encouraged to attend. For info: Bob at 618-566-8574 or email RLCearnal@gmail.com.

▪ Griefshare Weekly Grief Support Group — 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays thru April 23. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South St., Collinsville. Register at griefshare.org/groups/176845 or by calling 618-344-3145. There are no fees to participate. Childcare is available.

Food

▪ O’Fallon Knights of Columbus & Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229 until 7:30 p.m. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Cod, catfish and walleye (sandwich, dinner, pound), potato salad, slaw, green beans, fries, onion rings, hush puppies. Fish breading is gluten-free. Dine in or carryout. Call 618-566-2288 to order. facebook.com/vfwpost7682

▪ Waterloo VFW Post #6504 Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday. Waterloo VFW Post #6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Traditional Menu of cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken, chicken strips, hamburgers, fries, slaw, hush puppies, onion rings, fried green beans and fried mushrooms. Cash bar available. Dine-in or carryout. Credit/debit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-939-7999.

▪ The B’s Family Kitchen — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday. Swansea Improvement Association, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, catfish, shrimp and more. Dine in and carryout. 618-416-1868. facebook.com/thebsfamilykitchen

▪ Smoke & Kettle at the KC Club and Event Center — Noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays. 5420 Old Collinsville Road, O’Fallon. Catfish, cod, shrimp, BBQ and more. Dine in or carryout. facebook.com/KCClubEastStLouis

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-7:45 p.m. every Friday. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Cod, shrimp, catfish, crab cakes and sides. Curbside, carryout or dine-in. Place a to-go order by calling 618-345-2508. facebook.com/legionpst365

▪ Holy Trinity’s Lenten Fish Fry — 3:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays, March 22 & 29. Holy Trinity, 505 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. Fish and shrimp (plate, sandwich, pound), fries, slaw, green beans, applesauce, mac & cheese, onion rings, hush puppies, spaghetti. Carryout orders can be placed at 3:30 p.m. Dine-in begins at 4 p.m. holytrinityil.org

▪ St. Mary’s Fish Fry — 4-6:30 p.m. Fridays, March 22 & 29. St. Mary’s Church, 1706 W. Main St., Belleville. Freshly prepared fish and choice of sides. Drive-thru only. Cash, credit/debit or check accepted. Enter the campus via 17th Street, order when you arrive and your take-home feast will be hot-and-ready when you drive around to the food preparation area.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. every Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Dine-in and carryout. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Highland Knights of Columbus Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays, March 22 & 29. Highland Knights of Columbus, 12454 IL Route 143, Highland. Fried and baked fish, fried shrimp, chicken strip dinners, two sides from fries, cole slaw, macaroni salad, applesauce, plus bread, iced tea, coffee. Cash bar. facebook.com/HighlandKnightsofColumbusCouncil1580

▪ Holy Family Catholic Church Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays, March 22 & 29. Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave., Granite City. Enjoy cod plates, walleye plates, shrimp plates, and combinations of cod and shrimp and walleye and shrimp. Plates come with two sides: mac and cheese, fries, and slaw. Individual sandwiches and sides are also available. Sponsored by Holy Family Catholic School and Holy Family Men’s Club. facebook.com/HolyFamilyGC

▪ Maryville MPH Church Knights of Columbus Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 22. MPH Parish Center, 200 N. Lange, Maryville. Costs: $12 for two pieces of cod fish, choice of fries or onion rings, cole slaw (homemade), bread, two hush puppies (homemade) and a drink; $8 for one piece of cod fish, fries or onion rings, cole slaw, bread, two hush puppies and a drink. mph.dio.org

▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays, March 22 and April 12. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Fried cod loins (plate, sandwich or pound), baked cod, shrimp, green beans, fries, homemade slaw, stewed tomatoes, mac and cheese. Dine in or carryout. No phone orders. Sponsored by the Support Committee.

▪ St. Henry Catholic Church Famous Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays, March 22 & 29. St. Henry Catholic Church, 5315 W. Main St., Belleville. Fried cod, fried shrimp, baked salmon. Sides are homemade coleslaw, spaghetti, onion rings, French fries, hush puppies, mac-n-cheese and soup. Fish sold by the plate, sandwich or pound. Plate includes two sides, $12; Pound is $15. Discount for police, fireman, military, and EMS personnel. Cash, credit or debit cards taken. Dine in or carryout. Call Jerry at 618-540-8062 or Kim at 618-540-8383 with questions.

▪ Catholic War Veterans Post 370 Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. every Friday. Catholic War Veterans Post 370, 3535 S. Route 159, Freeburg (between Belleville and Smithton). Dine in and carryout. 618-416-5284.

▪ Firefighters Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays, March 22 & 29. Ellis Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 501 Eggemeyer Plaza, Ellis Grove. Buffalo fish, catfish, cod, shrimp, baked beans, fries, cole slaw, onion rings, hush puppies, potato salad, fried pickles. Cost: $15 adults, $7 kids 5-12, under 5 free. Dine in or carryout. 618-859-3473.

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. every Friday. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Eat in or carryout. Call ahead for carryout. 618-476-1180. facebook.com/MillstadtVFWPost

▪ Millstadt Sportsman’s Club Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. every Friday. Millstadt Sportsman’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Belleville. Cod, shrimp, walleye, salmon patties, sides. Carryouts available. 618-476-1891.

▪ St. Joseph’s Lenten Fish Fry — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, March 22. 901 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Fried cod, catfish, shrimp, French fries, cole slaw, potato salad, applesauce, hush puppies and desserts. Dine in or carry out.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. every Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, hush puppies, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. every Friday. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, jack salmon, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw, fries, baked beans and more. Carryout available. 618-288-7119 or facebook.com/amlegion435.

▪ Fraternal Order of Eagles #545 — 5-7 p.m. every Friday. Fraternal Order of Eagles #545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and chicken strips. Fish available by pound or plate. Sides: slaw, fries, onion rings, hush puppies, spaghetti, cheese balls and applesauce. Desserts provided by the Ladies Auxiliary. Dine-in or carryout available. 618-624-5412 or facebook.com/shiloheagles545.

▪ Okawville American Legion Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. every Friday. American Legion Post 233, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. Dine in or carryout. facebook.com/OkawvilleLegion

▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays, March 22, 29, April 5. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod cut-ups, walleye, shrimp, burgers. Sides and desserts available. Carryout available. No phone orders. quailclub.com/fish-fry

▪ Smithton Turner Hall Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Turner Hall, 115 N. Julia, Smithton. Baked and fried cod loins in both plates and by the pound, grilled cheese, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, fries, baked potato, cole slaw, stewed tomatoes, mac and cheese and hush puppies. Plus desserts provided by the Smithton Turner Ladies. Dine in with plenty of seating or call in a carryout. 618-277-9690 or facebook.com/smithton.turnerhall.

Reservation/Registration Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga. Registration required. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ AARP Tax Aide — 9-11:30 a.m. Friday, March 29. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program provides free tax preparation assistance to anyone. IRS-certified volunteers make filing taxes easy. The volunteers of the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program provide free tax preparation help to anyone. They are especially focused on helping those that are age 50+ and can’t afford a tax preparation service. There is no fee, no sales pitch for other services, and AARP membership is not required. Registration required. Call 618-288-1212 to schedule an appointment during library hours.

▪ ‘Solar Eclipses in North American Indian History & Prehistory’ — 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Iseminger Auditorium, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Archaeologist Rusty Weisman will give a free lecture to discuss the upcoming solar eclipse as well as solar eclipses visible across the North American Landscape during the last 1,000 years. The lecture is by RSVP only due to space limitations: cahokiamounds.org/eclipselecture or 618-346-5160.

▪ St. Clair County Historical Society 21st Fashion Promenade — 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6. St. Clair Country Club, 100 S. 78th St., Belleville. Theme: Witty Women, Past and Present. Cost: $60 per person. For tickets or info: 618-234-0600 or stcchs.curator@gmail.com.

▪ Green Root Gallery presents ‘Abstraction Rules’ by Tom Dailey — 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Green Root Gallery, 125 E. Main St., Belleville. This workshop will include helpful hints and techniques designed to further the development of the abstract artist. Cost: $50. For info or to register: greenrootgallery.com.

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Spring Dance/Concert — 2 p.m. Sunday, April 21. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open at 1 p.m. Featured band: KC’s Night Riders. Marietta Chapman and the Wild Old Women will teach the Electric Slide. Refreshments served. Advance tickets available through April 14. Cost: $5 in advance, $7 at the door. For tickets and info: Diana, 618-444-6771; Marty, 618-797-6749; township office, 618-877-0513.