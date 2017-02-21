'Making a Murderer' prosecutor on what he would have done differently in the Steven Avery investigation

Ken Kratz, the former special prosecutor in the murder trials of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey, spoke to Yahoo News and Finance Anchor Bianna Golodryga about his new book, "Avery: The Case Against Steven Avery and What 'Making a Murderer' Gets Wrong.' When asked if he regrets having local investigators' involved in the case while they were also being sued by Avery, he said, "You can look back, and would I have rather now had somebody else? Sure." He noted that the resources available at the time made that very difficult, and that they were not the only officers involved.