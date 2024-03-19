Making an impact in fighting domestic violence in Arkansas: Sandra Storment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK 4 Today is focusing on domestic violence in Arkansas, highlighting efforts taken to fight the issue across the state.

This week, the spotlight is on Sandra Storment, who has been instrumental in lending a helping hand with the development of Women & Children First.

Women & Children First shelter awarded $12 million to build new domestic violence shelter

Storment has contributed to several community organizations throughout the years. She has been listed in the top 100 women in Arkansas by Arkansas Business. She has served in leadership roles for the Arkansas Women’s Leadership Forum and the Arkansas Women Executives Organization.

In 2021, Storment won the Women & Children’s First Peacekeeper Award.

Women & Children First on peacekeepers supporting domestic violence victims

First executive director of Women & Children First Angela McGraw said that Storment is very active in the organization, in front and behind the scenes.

“She is always here whenever we need her. She comes to strategic and goal planning meetings, but she also comes to our Christmas party we hold for our guests,” McGraw said. “Her dedication to domestic violence victims is “unwavering and bold” and, with her corporate background in human resources, she has left her mark on the internal workings of the nonprofit, too.”

Domestic violence survivor shares story of overcoming childhood struggles

Storment is someone who will do whatever it takes to end domestic violence in the place that she now calls home.

For more information on Women & Children First and its mission, visit WCFArkansas.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.