Making the grade: These are the 5 top rated public high schools in the Springfield area

Four Springfield-area schools made its way to the top 200 public high schools in Illinois, according to a new report from U.S. News & World Report.

Nearly 18,000 public high schools nationwide were ranked based on their performance on state assessments, graduation rates and how well they prepare students for college.

Here's a look at the top five schools in the Springfield area fared.

Chatham Glenwood High School

Chatham Glenwood High School boasts the highest rating of schools in the area, with a 82.2 out of 100 score. Ranked 110th in Illinois, the school has a graduation rate of 93% and saw 30% of its students take at least one Advanced Placement exam.

Rochester High School

Coming in second, with a 76.5 out of 100 score, was Rochester High School. The 152nd-ranked school in the state, 95% of its students graduated and 39% participated in an Advanced Placement test.

Williamsville High School

Williamsville High School is the third-highest rated school in the area. With a 96% graduation rate and 27% taking at least one Advanced Placement test, the school was ranked 184th in Illinois.

Porta High School

Porta High School just snuck into the top 200, coming in as the 196th school in Illinois. Porta has a graduation rate of 78% and 24% of its students took at least one Advanced Placement test.

Pleasant Plains High School

The fifth-best school in the area, and 218th overall in the state, is Pleasant Plains High School. The school has a graduation rate of 92% and 33% of its student population took at least one Advanced Placement test.

Best of the rest

Here's a look at the how the remaining schools in the Springfield area fared across the state according to the report:

Springfield High School: 232nd

Athens Senior High School: 246th

Auburn High School: 401st

New Berlin High School: 413th

Riverton High School: 419th

Lanphier High School: 477th-673rd

Pawnee Jr./Sr. High School: 477th-673rd

Springfield Southeast High School: 477th-673rd

Tri-City High School: 477th-673rd

