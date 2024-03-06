Making Easter Eggs is a 50 year Bramwell church tradition

Mar. 6—By Tara Wyatt

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

What was originally a project to help upkeep the Bramwell United Methodist Church and serve missions has turned into a long-lasting fundraiser that has given back to the community for 50 years.

The money raised from chocolate Easter eggs created by the Bramwell United Methodist Women of Faith are donated to various communities while also helping the church.

From missionaries to those in need, the women have shared their chocolate eggs to people around the county.

On Easter, the church will be selling peanut butter or coconut chocolate-covered eggs for $4 each.

The church hopes to make 2,500 eggs by the end of the week. Currently the women have created 624 eggs in a span of two days.

Betty Duff, the project's lead coordinator, has been volunteering for 15 of her nearly 99 years.

"It's just a good project. It gets us together and we just enjoy the fellowship." Duff said. "We have so much to be grateful for and it brings us together."

Duff said anyone is welcomed to volunteer. For example, Shirley Gay of the Bramwell Presbyterian church, has been volunteering for 27 years.

"I feel like I'm one of them," Gay said. "It's the fellowship that I look forward to. They are good folks with a good project serving others."

Becky Allen is also a non-Methodist volunteer who has been serving the community.

"It's amazing that this project has gone on for this long. So many people in the area know about it," Allen said.

Although she doesn't attend the church, helping the community is important to her.

"I help because this is my community," Allen said. "I'm from Bramwell and I've known all these women since I was a little girl. We just like to help each other out."

Jane Wolkoff is a Methodist and has been a full-time volunteer for six years, and has been attending the church since she was born.

"It's pretty cool to celebrate the 50th year. I've been going to church for 63 years," Wolkoff said. "Off and on, I've helped make eggs when I taught (as a school teacher), but I retired in 2016. So I've been helping since then on a full-time basis."

Methodist Lisa Sexton drove to Bramwell from Louisville, Kentucky to volunteer and take back some eggs for those who want eggs from her town.

"Since I'm retired, I come up to help and I take some up where I live because I've got friends up there, and they love them." Sexton said. "I also come up here to help because I can. I was raised in this church."

To order eggs, area residents can call the church. The phone number for the church is 304-248-7509 and residents can call to request eggs from Monday-Friday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

The great thing for chocolate lovers, there is no limit to how many eggs they can buy this year.

