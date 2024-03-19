‘It just fell out of the sky;’ Impactful tornadoes scatter debris across state lines

Days after multiple powerful tornadoes ripped through the Miami Valley, residents are still working to clean up debris.

Some Miami County residents have found debris from Indiana scattered throughout their yards.

On March 14, portions of the Miami Valley, including Randolph County, experienced impactful storms.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said an EF-3 tornado touched down and traveled 25.03 miles.

This storm left 38 people injured, destroyed 47 buildings, and caused major damage to another 56 buildings.

One of the tornadoes picked up a piece of paper in Indiana and brought it to Ohio.

Piqua resident Kim Kiehl said she found various pieces of debris, including a decades-old receipt from Winchester, Indiana.

That means the piece of paper traveled more than 40 miles Thursday night.

“It just fell out of the sky,” Kiehl said.

Kiehl said she also found home insulation, pieces of paper filled out with other people’s names, and sheet music.

Finding these items has been upsetting for Kiehl because she said it means they came from a person’s home or business that was more than likely destroyed.

“The fact that it traveled, I mean, I would, that’s just fascinating weather news, except that people’s lives were changed. Probably forever, negatively, and that makes me sad,” Kiehl said.

News Center 7 went to Winchester, Indiana, and saw tornado damage across the area.

“it sounded something like a train and then I heard glass breaking,” Stephen Welch said.

Cars on their sides, businesses ruined, and some people just got their heat back.

“It was very cold and I don’t like cold weather,” Michael Cravens said.

He cannot bring himself to go check out the rest of the town.

“I just don’t like going out and looking at everything,” he said.

Welch and Cravens were not surprised to hear that debris from their town was found all the way in Miami County, Ohio.

“Pretty, pretty intense,” Cravens said.

Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff

Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff

Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff

Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff

Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff