What makes Monday's eclipse historic?
Because Monday's total solar eclipse will be the last of its kind for two decades, it's projected to be the nation's largest mass travel event of the year.
Let’s break down some of the common conspiracy theories around the April 8 solar eclipse.
On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible across a swath of North America, from Mexico’s Pacific coast to the easternmost reaches of Canada. NASA has sponsored a handful of citizen science projects that anyone can participate in.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
An astrologist weighs in on the 2024 solar eclipse.
With 30 million Americans in the path of totality, travelers are adding billions to the economy in order to witness the April 8 event.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
The two best teams in men's college basketball this season will face off for the title.
Less than a week after The Wall St. Journal reported on how a Snapchat feature dubbed "solar system" was adding to teens' anxiety, the company has responded by adjusting how the feature works. The ranking system for paid subscribers today shows you how close you are to your Snapchat friends by displaying your position in their solar system. Snap says it has received feedback that it can feel good to know you're close to someone but it can also feel bad to know you aren't as close as you'd like to be.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
April 7 marks six months since Hamas unleashed a deadly and unprecedented attack on Israel, which subsequently declared war against the militant group. Here's where the conflict stands.
Here are the latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Saturday's slate of games.
California's gas prices have surged more than the rest of the nation as the state grapples with less output from its refineries.
A report by The New York Times claims both OpenAI and Google transcribed videos from YouTube and used these texts to train their AI models, possibly violating copyrights. OpenAI reportedly transcribed more than one million hours of YouTube videos.
