‘It makes me feel unsafe’: Tacoma shooting leaves man dead on East F Street

A shooting in Tacoma Tuesday night left a man dead on East F Street in Tacoma.

Police received a number of reports from people who heard multiple gunshots in the area at about 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the ground.

Neighbors told KIRO 7 News the man was found on the sidewalk within the residential neighborhood.

First responders tried to save the victim, but he was later pronounced dead.

Neighbors told KIRO 7 News they heard more than a dozen gunshots in what they describe as a drive-by shooting.

Tacoma police say they're investigating a shooting on East F St Tuesday night that left a man dead. No arrests have been made.



A neighbor describes the violence as shots were fired and we’ll share doorbell video capturing parts of the deadly shooting on @KIRO7Seattle at 5 p.m. pic.twitter.com/LguHhGIb7O — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) June 19, 2024

“I heard it. They were zooming over here. A couple more gunshots,” said Lex Meeker, a neighbor. “I felt unsafe.”

Meeker said the violence is becoming far too common in the neighborhood.

“I grew up in this whole neighborhood. It’s just gotten more dangerous from time to time,” she said.

Tacoma police said they do not have any details on a possible suspect, as of Wednesday afternoon. They are asking for people who have information to come forward to help detectives solve the case.

“It’s not just a police issue. We cannot solve this on our own. We need the community. We need the city. We need the fire department. We need every single person living and visiting in Tacoma to partner with us to help solve this, to help stop homicides from happening in our city,” said Shelbie Boyd, a public information officer for the Tacoma Police Department.

“If you have someone so bold as to fire numerous rounds into public, they’re not going to stop. It’s not going to happen just this one time. So, by putting them in jail, it’s potentially saving other lives down the line,” she added.

People stopped by the crime scene to drop off flowers near where the victim died.

A few people said the victim is 23-year-old Brichaun Pringle.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled near the crime scene at 8 p.m. Wednesday to remember him, they told KIRO 7 News.