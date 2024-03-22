Makers Madness enters Sweet 16, winner to be announced at Governor's Mansion

Illinois voices have been heard about who will take the trophy in this year’s Makers Madness, a tournament-style contest to find out which product is "The Coolest Thing Made" in Illinois.

With preliminary voting done, the Makers Madness Sweet 16 has been set after more than 122,000 people cast their vote over more than 200 different products manufactured around the state in the contest hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.

If basketball isn’t your thing or this season the team to cheer for is already on the bench, consider cheering for one of these sweet 16 to head towards the top 8.

Gindo's Hot Sauce flavors lined in a row, courtesy of Gindo's Spice of Life in St. Charles, Illinois.

The Top Four seeds for this tournament bracket from initial voting rounds are BoulePro 200AX manufactured by USACH in Elgin; Mullen’s Imitation French Dressing made by Mullen’s in Palatine; the P15 Tamper Evident Cap and Spout for Flexible Pouch Packaging manufactured by Hoffer Plastics Corporation in South Elgin; and Gindo’s Hot Sauce made by Gindo’s Spice of Life in St. Charles.

Voting for the Sweet 16 will take place on the IMA website at makersmadnessil.com until March 24 where the Top 8 competitors will move on.

Illinois Manufacturers' Association 2024 Maker's Madness

Final Four voting will begin on March 25 until the 31; the final round of voting will be held April second to the seventh.

The winner for the contest will be announced April 10 at the Governor's Mansion at 410 E Jackson St. in Springfield, winning the title of The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois and the bragging rights that come with it.

