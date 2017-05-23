Majority of US voters think Donald Trump will not be impeached, finds poll

Amid a series of reports about Donald Trump’s administration that have shocked and rocked Washington, a new poll suggests a majority of Americans believe there is no evidence he colluded with Russia in the 2016 election. A majority are also doubtful he is going to be impeached.

The Hill said that 54 per cent of Americans said they had not seen evidence that persuaded them that that New York tycoon, or his campaign officials, conspired with Moscow in its alleged cyber-meddling in the election.

It said the findings of the new Harvard-Harris survey, suggested those who responded were split largely partisan lines.

Around 80 per cent of Republicans said there was no evidence of collusion, while 74 per cent of Democrats said there was. Only 38 per cent of independents said there was evidence of collusion.

When voters were asked, irrespective of the evidence, whether they believe that Trump campaign officials had coordinated with Moscow, 52 per cent said no and 48 per cent said yes.

The survey found a majority of voters, around 75 per cent, supported the Justice Department’s decision to appoint a special counsel to investigate alleged Russian interference.

Among Democrats, 66 per cent believed Mr Trump will be impeached, while only 36 per cent of independents and 20 per cent of Republicans believed the same.

“Right now nearly 60 per cent believe impeachment will go nowhere, though a majority of Democrats think it will and so there is great potential for disappointment among the party base,” said Harvard-Harris Poll Co-Director Mark Penn.

The Washington Post reported last week that Mr Trump told Russian diplomats in an Oval Office meeting about an ISIS terrorist plot, leading some to worry the president had exposed Israeli intelligence assets.

A majority, 52 percent, said it was inappropriate for the president to have divulged sensitive classified information, including 56 per cent of independents.