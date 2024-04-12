Majority of London councils with 20mph limits did not do proper cost-benefit analysis

The majority of London councils that imposed blanket 20mph speed limits failed to carry out a proper cost-benefit analysis before going ahead with their plans, The Telegraph can reveal.

Eleven boroughs in the capital have blanket 20mph speed limits across all of their roads, a move made in the hope of reducing the number of deaths and serious injuries among pedestrians and cyclists.

Transport for London (TfL) says that every year 1,000 people are injured or killed by drivers exceeding the speed limit.

However, eight of the 11 boroughs have admitted they have no record of carrying out a formal cost-benefit analysis before lowering their speed limits.

Cost-benefit analyses are supposed to be carried out before public bodies decide to spend taxpayers’ money on new projects.

Councils for City of London, Hackney, Islington, Kensington and Chelsea, Lewisham, Richmond and Wandsworth, Southwark and Tower Hamlets all said in freedom of information (FOI) responses that they had no records of any cost-benefit analysis being done before they introduced 20mph speed limits.

The lower limit now covers half of all roads inside the M25.

It comes after research from the satnav company TomTom found that London is the world’s slowest city in which to drive.

Ranil Jayawardena, the former international trade minister and the MP for North East Hampshire, said: “Pro-20mph local government officials often claim that ever slower limits are needed for safety reasons. They imply opponents don’t value life. It’s powerful rhetoric.

“Yet studies show the safety difference between 30mph and 20mph is limited, even negligible. It is certainly much smaller than that between 40mph and 30mph.”

Ranil Jayawardena, the MP for North East Hampshire, has questioned the logic behind 20mph zones - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

Liam Deacon, the campaigner who asked councils for the evidence backing their 20mph speed limits, said: “Polling indicates that, where they have been introduced, blanket 20mph limits are opposed by large majorities.

“Yet many rural councils, TfL, and nearly all London borough councils are energetically campaigning for them.”

John O’Connell, the chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “Residents will be reeling from these revelations that local authorities are forcing controversial schemes through without consideration of the costs.

“These 20mph zones are driving motorists crazy, yet numerous councils have failed to do basic due diligence on the pros and cons.

“Town halls should urgently review these zones to ensure that they are actually delivering results for local people.”

Camden council said that it had carried out an “extensive” analysis before imposing its blanket 20mph limits nine years ago but gave no further details.

Similarly, Westminster claimed that it had a “clear evidenced case” on file about its decision to impose blanket 20mph limits in 2019.

Hackney said that it had lost all of its records about introducing 20mph limits in a devastating 2020 cyber-attack, so could not say whether or not officials carried out an analysis.

TfL has previously said that lowering speeds was a “crucial part” of its so-called Vision Zero plan for reducing road deaths.

Millions of pounds have been spent imposing 20mph limits across the capital, including nearly £17 million by TfL.

A Richmond council spokesman said that its detailed plans for blanket 20mph limits “were set out clearly to residents throughout the consultation and engagement period for the proposals”.

A council document from March 2019 notes that half of locals opposed the lowering of limits before they were imposed.

While the City of London Corporation said in its FOI response that no economic cost benefit analysis was carried out, a spokesman insisted “sufficient evidence was presented to show the benefits of implementing a lower speed limit on reducing the number and severity of casualties”.

