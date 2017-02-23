Majority Of Americans Find Trump Dishonest

President Donald Trump’s first few weeks in office have been off to a rocky start, to say the least: the 45th president of the United States suffered from the lowest incoming approval rating of any president in modern history, saw major blowbacks for several of his executive orders, including a halt on his travel restrictions for seven Muslim-majority nations and, most recently, repealing Thursday former President Barack Obama's protections for trans students nationwide.

As Trump's ratings continue to tumble, it appeared the public's distrust in their new leader has worsened as well. A Quinnipiac poll released Thursday revealed what Americans think about the president’s personal qualities, as well as his ability to unite the nation in the wake of an unprecedented and largely divisive 2016 presidential election.

Photo: Reuters

The numbers were not looking too good for Trump: The majority of voters surveyed by Quinnipiac University said the president can only be trusted to do what is right "some of the time" or "hardly ever." Fifty-five percent of Americans said Trump was not honest, while 53 percent said he didn't care about typical American citizens. Sixty-three percent of those surveyed said he wasn't level-headed.

There were, however, some ratings Trump may enjoy: While most Americans remain unconvinced the president has good leadership skills or shares their values, 58 percent said he is intelligent while 64 percent said he is "a strong person." Those high ratings have dipped in recent weeks despite ongoing controversies surrounding his campaign and administration’s alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin government.

"President Donald Trump's popularity is sinking like a rock," Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday, said in a statement. "He gets slammed on honesty, empathy, level headedness and the ability to unite. And two of his strong points, leadership and intelligence, are sinking to new lows."

Meanwhile, just 36 percent of Americans felt Trump was doing more to unite the country, compared to 58 percent who said he was splitting it further apart since his upset electoral victory last year.

