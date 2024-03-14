Majorities in Iowa favor longer Medicaid coverage for mothers, oppose lowering income level

© Copyright 2024, Des Moines Register and Tribune Co.

A majority of Iowans support legislation that would extend Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers to a full year after giving birth, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

But the poll also found most Iowans oppose lowering the ceiling on income levels, which, combined, would result in fewer women qualifying for longer coverage.

Iowa law currently provides low-income women with Medicaid coverage during pregnancy and for 60 days after giving birth, the minimum required by federal law.

Gov. Kim Reynolds introduced a bill at the start of the 2024 legislative session that would extend postpartum Medicaid coverage to 12 months after giving birth — a policy embraced by most states.

Iowa is one of three states that has not implemented, or is actively planning to implement, 12 months of postpartum coverage for new mothers.

Reynolds’ bill, House File 2251, was approved by the Iowa Senate last month and awaits a vote from House lawmakers.

The Iowa Poll found 72% of Iowans favor the proposal to expand postpartum coverage from 60 days to 12 months. Twenty-four percent oppose the measure, and 4% aren’t sure.

The poll of 804 Iowa adults, conducted Feb. 25-28 by Selzer & Co., has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Democrats, independents more likely to favor extended care for new moms

Postpartum Medicaid extension draws more support from women (78%) than men (66%) and from younger Iowans than older Iowans.

Eighty percent of those under 35 favor an extension, but support drops to 62% among those 65 and older.

The idea also finds greater support among Democrats (82%) and independents (77%) than Republicans (58%).

Poll respondent Amy Wiemerslage, 57, a registered Democrat from New Albin who agreed to a follow-up interview, supports postpartum Medicaid expansion. She believes low-income women should be able to stay home longer to bond with their newborns.

As a part-time nurse who conducts wellness checks for Medicare patients, Wiemerslage said she often sees negative outcomes in patients who can’t regularly see a doctor and understands the value in helping individuals access routine health care.

“They need preventative care just like everybody else. When you’re a new parent, I think you need a little more support,” she said.

Lengthening coverage draws majority support in all four congressional districts in Iowa, with the heaviest support, 76%, in the 3rd District, which encompasses central and most of southwestern Iowa. Poll respondents from the 4th District, which encompasses northwestern and north-central Iowa, are least likely to favor the proposal, at 64%.

Poll respondent Phil Murphy, a Republican, does not support extended postpartum coverage, saying he opposes government-funded health insurance in general.

The 40-year-old from Hartley believes individuals having children should be financially stable, or at least willing to “pinch pennies” and work hard to support their family. Murphy said he left the hospital the same day his youngest daughter was born to go to work.

“I've got to pay $1,800 a month for health insurance, but yet the government gives somebody who sits at home or doesn't have a decent job health insurance,” said Murphy, who owns a trucking company. “To me, that means I'm paying somebody else's health insurance on top of my own because of all the taxes I pay.”

Most Iowans regardless of party oppose legislation lowering income limits

Under Reynolds’ proposal, postpartum coverage would be available to those individuals whose family income is up to 215% of the federal poverty level, or about $64,500 annually for a family of four.

That’s a lower threshold than is available to postpartum women under the current law, which allows for a maximum family income of 375% of the federal poverty level, or about $117,000 for a family of four.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimates 1,700 people each month would lose coverage if the new requirement went into effect.

The Iowa Poll found a majority of Iowans polled, 65%, oppose changing the income threshold so fewer Iowa mothers qualify for coverage. More than one-fourth, 29%, favor the limitation and 6% are not sure.

More women oppose lowering the threshold (70%) than men (60%), the poll shows.

Views skew somewhat based on political party. The heaviest support for the provision is among Republicans, with 41% in favor of lowering the income threshold. Just over half of Republicans (51%) oppose such a measure.

By comparison, 79% of Democrats and 69% of independents oppose the initiative.

Pam Schelling, a Republican poll respondent from Sioux Center, said she opposes the proposed income threshold because it would harm middle-class Iowans who are struggling to make ends meet.

She also believes making it harder to qualify for benefits could incentivize some individuals to quit their jobs to access health care coverage.

“It seems like the middle class are the ones that are struggling. Some of these bills claim to help the poor people, but really all they're doing is making it worse for the middle class,” said Schelling, a 50-year-old registered nurse.

Poll respondent Debi McCurdy, a Republican from Cumberland, disagrees. While she supports extending Medicaid coverage for some low-income mothers in Iowa, the 71-year-old retired data entry specialist said she there should be limitations on how much taxpayer money is spent on these types of safety net programs.

“There’s too much welfare,” McCurdy said. “I think the government has just become so huge that it’s uncontrollable. There are too many things that they expect us to pay for, and we can’t keep up.”

About the Iowa Poll

The Iowa Poll, conducted Feb. 25-28, 2024, for The Des Moines Register and Mediacom by Selzer & Co. of Des Moines, is based on telephone interviews with 804 Iowans ages 18 or older. Interviewers with Quantel Research contacted households with randomly selected landline and cell phone numbers supplied by Dynata. Interviews were administered in English. Responses were adjusted by age, sex and congressional district to reflect the general population based on recent American Community Survey estimates.

Questions based on the sample of 804 Iowa adults have a maximum margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. This means that if this survey were repeated using the same questions and the same methodology, 19 times out of 20, the findings would not vary from the true population value by more than plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. Results based on smaller samples of respondents — such as by gender or age — have a larger margin of error.

