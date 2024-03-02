Major winter storm will affect I-70 and Hwy 40, CDOT says

(COLORADO) — A “major” winter storm will create problems along I-70 and Hwy 40 this weekend, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

This storm is anticipated to bring heavy snow accumulation and high winds, says CSP, which will dramatically reduce visibility for drivers. The conditions will create ice on top of wet, snow-packed roads—a challenging situation for CDOT snow removal crews. Stranded motorists add to the challenge and danger for crews, law enforcement, and motorists.

CSP and CDOT are asking motorists to avoid unnecessary travel from Saturday evening into Sunday, especially along Berthoud Pass on US Highway 40 and Eisenhower and Vail Passes on Interstate 70. Use the COTRIP app to keep track of updates.

If you cannot avoid travel in these areas, please plan for delays. Pack extra food, water, and supplies in your vehicle, and make sure your car is in good working order.

