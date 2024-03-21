Major upgrades coming to Mariposa Plaza in downtown Fresno

TechCrunch

DoorDash is expanding its partnership with Alphabet's Wing to bring its drone delivery pilot to the U.S., the company announced on Thursday. Select users in Christiansburg, Virginia will be able to order eligible menu items from their local Wendy's. DoorDash first launched its drone delivery pilot program in Australia in 2022, where it is now operating drone deliveries with more than 60 merchants. DoorDash users who are near the Wendy’s located at 2355 N. Franklin Street will see the new delivery option on the checkout page.