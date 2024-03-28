Major traffic on Highway 101 as an overturned trailer blocks two lanes Southbound on Cuesta Grade
"You're a b*tch. You’re a b*tch. You’re a b*tch," Oubre told each official after the defeat.
Stephen Curry appeared to fight tears as he reacted to the ejection.
The Affordable Care Act was once a major political liability for Democrats, but today President Biden is campaigning on a promise to protect it.
Sleek, powerful and easy on the eyes: What's not to love?
In just about every betting market, the Dodgers are a factor.
Zutobi, a driver-education resources website, did some calling around to determine the cities where parking your car downtown is cheap, and where it definitely is not.
The stories you need to start your day: What's next after the Baltimore bridge collapse, a major NFL rule change and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Shoppers say these rival Apple AirPods — but boast longer battery life.
No Man’s Sky is still getting major updates. Developer Hello Games’ “Orbital” update, due Wednesday, adds procedurally generated space stations, a ship editor and a Guild system to the nearly eight-year-old space sim.
TikTok, already fighting a proposed law that could lead to a ban of the app in the United States, may soon also find itself in the crosshairs of the Federal Trade Commission.
A survey conducted by Insurify details the reasons behind road rage — and the sometimes deadly consequences. The leading cause: Drivers who are cut off by another car are most likely to react angrily.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.
Off a highway nestled in the woods of New Hampshire, a small group of engineers have been quietly working on advanced heat pumps inspired by rockets and satellites, of all things. Evari emerged from stealth on Tuesday with its core technology related to rocket turbomachinery. Heat pumps use electricity to shuttle thermal energy from one place to another, and they tend to be a lot more efficient than traditional heating.
Despite record television ratings, the powers that be are still talking about expanding the NCAA tournament.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed for 10 holidays in 2024 and 2025. Find out whether the stock market is open today.
It's Joey's turn to find love. Here's how to watch the finale of 'The Bachelor' Season 28.
Global Screening Services (GSS), a London-based regulatory compliance platform that helps financial institutions meet their global sanctions obligations, has raised $47 million in a round of funding. The raise comes amid a spike in economic sanctions, with the U.S. issuing trade restrictions and asset blocking against states including Russia, China, Iran and more. GSS co-founder and CEO Tom Scampion was previously head of financial crime for Deloitte's EMEA arm, leaving in 2020 to become general partner at consulting firm AlixPartner -- where GSS was initially incubated before being spun out as a standalone entity in 2021.
Jake & Jordan wrap the episode up by making their predictions for which teams will win their divisions before ultimately choosing who will take home the Commissioner’s Trophy in 2024.
The United Nations Security Council on Monday approved a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
A lot is at stake for Boeing as it navigates the fallout from the Alaska Airlines door plug incident, 737 Max issues, and mounting regulatory hurdles.