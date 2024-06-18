'Major' statewide outage: 911 system down. People need to call non-emergency numbers

Katie Landeck, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England
Emergency dispatch services in Massachusetts are being disrupted by a "major" statewide outage.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu confirmed the outage in a press conference, saying that she hopes it is momentary.

For people who need to use emergency services, they are being urged to call the local numbers for their police department or to use of the local call boxes that are on streets.

"This could be very temporary, and we're waiting to hear about how long it will last," said Police Commissioner and Chief of Boston Police Department Michael Cox at a press conference. "We thought it was important, particularly with the heat, to give people the opportunity to know what's going on."

No timeline has yet been given for when the system might be restored.

Brockton Fire Department was one of the first to notify the public about the outage. The Boston Police Department is also reporting the problem.

It's not clear at this time what is causing the outage.

Boston’s Chief of Emergency Medical Services James Hooley said that the system used to take incoming calls is still working.

"Any information that gets entered by any of the agencies ... we send each other message, we talk on a radios," he said. "As long as it gets in the system, we will be able to connect you to the right service."

Wu reiterated that if people get in charge with one of the agencies, they will "make sure you get to the right place so don't worry about needing to have the exact right number as this is getting resolved, hopefully very quickly."

What are nonemergency numbers for Central Mass.?

During the 9-1-1 outage, here are numbers to call in Central Massachusetts if you are experiencing an emergency.

  • Auburn, (508) 832-7777

  • Charlton, (508) 248-2266

  • Clinton, (978) 365-4111

  • Douglas Police Department, (508) 466-3333

  • Dudley, (508) 466-3333

  • Fitchburg, (978) 345-4355

  • Gardner, (978) 632-5600 (police); 978-632-1616 (fire)

  • Grafton, (508) 839-5343

  • Leominster, (978) 534-7560

  • Millbury, (508) 865-3521

  • Mass. State Police Worcester County, (508) 829-8420

  • Nashoba Valley Regional Emergency Communications Center, (978) 772-1900 (Boxborough, Devens, Harvard, Lancaster, Lunenburg)

  • North Brookfield, (508) 867-5181

  • Northborough (508) 393-1515, extension 1 (dispatch)

  • Oxford, (508) 987-0156

  • Rutland Regional Emergency Dispatch, (508) 886-4033 (towns of Rutland, Oakham, Barre, Hubbardston, Warren)

  • Shrewsbury, (508) 841-8577

  • Southborough, (508) 485-3232

  • Southbridge, (508) 764-5420

  • Sturbridge, (508) 347-2525

  • Sutton, (508) 865-4449

  • Templeton, (978) 939-5638 or 5678

  • Wachusett Regional Emergency Communications Center, (508) 210-5646 (towns of Holden, West Boylston, Princeton, Paxton)

  • Webster, (508) 943-1212

  • Westborough, (508) 475-4800

  • Worcester Police Department, (508) 799-8606

What are the non-emergency numbers in North Central Massachusetts

Police

  • Gardner: 978-632-5600, ext. 0

  • Ashburnham: 978-827-4413

  • Hubbardston: 978 928-1405

  • Phillipston: 978-249-3560

  • Templeton: 978-939-5638

  • Westminster: 978-874-2117

  • Winchendon: 978-297-1212

Fire

  • Gardner: 978-630-4051

  • Ashburnham: 978-827-4413

  • Hubbardston: 978 928-4423

  • Phillipston: 978-249-6302

  • Templeton: 978-939-2222

  • Westminster: 978-874-2313

  • Winchendon: 978 297-2324

What are the non-emergency numbers around Fall River

Fall River area non-emergency #s:Fall River - If you require Fall River Police, EMS, or Fire Department you may dial 508-676-8511 until further notice. Somerset - If you have an emergency please dial the business line at 508-679-2138Swansea - If you need emergency services please call our business line 508-674-8464. Westport - If you need assistance, please call the main department number at (508) 636-1122

Freetown - If you need emergency assistance, please call the Freetown Communications Center directly at 508-763-4017, Extension 1 for Dispatch.

What are the phone numbers around the Brockton area

TOWN

POLICE

FIRE

West Bridgewater

508-586-2525

508-586-3232

East Bridgewater

508-378-7223

508-378-2071

Easton

508-230-3322

508-230-0750

Raynham

508-824-2716

508-824-2713

Bridgewater

508-697-6118

508-697-0900

Stoughton

781-344-2424

781-344-3170

Brockton

508-941-0200

508-583-2323

Taunton

508-823-5000

508-824-4022

Dighton

508-669-6711

508-669-6611

Berkley

508-822-7040

508-822-7516

What are the non-emergency lines around MetroWest

Ashland - 508-881-1212Holliston - 508-429-1212Hopkinton - 508-497-3401Holliston - 508-429-1212Framingham - 508-872-1212Marlborough - 508-485-1212Southborough - 508-485-2121Northborough - 508-393-1515Westborough - 508-366-3060Sudbury - 978-443-2121Hudson - 978-562-7122Wayland - 508-358-4721Milford -508-473-1113Franklin - 508-528-1212Bellingham - 508-966-1515Hopedale - 508-473-8444Millis - 508-376-5112Medway - 508-533-3212Blackstone - 508-883-1212Millville - 508-883-3117

What are the non-emergency numbers on the South Shore

Police

Abington police: 781-878-3232Braintree police: 781-843-1212Carver police: 508-866-2000Cohasset police: 781-383-1212 or 781-383-1055Duxbury police: 781-934-5656Hanover police: 781-826-2335Hanson police: 781-293-4625Hingham police: 781-749-1212Hull police: 781-925-1212Kingston police: 781-585-0523Marshfield police: 781-834-6655Milton police: 617-698-3800Norwell police: 781-659-7979 ext. 9Pembroke police: 781-293-6363Plymouth police: 508-746-1212Quincy police: 617-479-1212Randolph police: 781-963-1212Rockland police: 781-871-3890Scituate police: 781-545-1212Weymouth police: 781-335-1212Whitman police: 781-447-1212

Fire

Abington fire: 781-982-2117Braintree fire: 781-843-3600Carver fire: 508-866-3440Cohasset fire: 781-383-0616Duxbury fire: 781-934-5693Hanover fire: 781-826-3151Hanson fire: 781-293-9571Hingham fire: 781-741-1416Hull fire: 781-925-8111Kingston fire: 781-585-0532Marshfield fire: 781-837-1315Milton fire: 617-898-4901Norwell fire: 781-659-8158Pembroke Fire: 781-293-2300Plymouth fire: 508-746-2211Quincy fire: 617-376-1040Randolph fire: 781-961-0991 or 781-961-0992 or 781-963-3131Rockland fire: 781-878-2123Scituate fire: 781-545-5515Weymouth fire: 781-337-5151Whitman fire: 781-447-7626

Another phone number for Cohasset, Hingham, Hull and Norwell police or fire emergencies: South Shore Regional Emergency Communication Center, 781-740-0270.

