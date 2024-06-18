'Major' statewide outage: 911 system down. People need to call non-emergency numbers
Emergency dispatch services in Massachusetts are being disrupted by a "major" statewide outage.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu confirmed the outage in a press conference, saying that she hopes it is momentary.
For people who need to use emergency services, they are being urged to call the local numbers for their police department or to use of the local call boxes that are on streets.
Massachusetts is currently experiencing a statewide 911 disruption. If you have an emergency in Worcester, call The Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8606.
— Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) June 18, 2024
"This could be very temporary, and we're waiting to hear about how long it will last," said Police Commissioner and Chief of Boston Police Department Michael Cox at a press conference. "We thought it was important, particularly with the heat, to give people the opportunity to know what's going on."
No timeline has yet been given for when the system might be restored.
Major 911 outage in Massachusetts. If you need the Fire Department you can call 508-583-2323 or pull your nearest Fire Alarm Box. If you need the police call 508-941-0200. pic.twitter.com/JOzpzRxG4A
— Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) June 18, 2024
Brockton Fire Department was one of the first to notify the public about the outage. The Boston Police Department is also reporting the problem.
It's not clear at this time what is causing the outage.
Boston’s Chief of Emergency Medical Services James Hooley said that the system used to take incoming calls is still working.
"Any information that gets entered by any of the agencies ... we send each other message, we talk on a radios," he said. "As long as it gets in the system, we will be able to connect you to the right service."
Wu reiterated that if people get in charge with one of the agencies, they will "make sure you get to the right place so don't worry about needing to have the exact right number as this is getting resolved, hopefully very quickly."
What are nonemergency numbers for Central Mass.?
During the 9-1-1 outage, here are numbers to call in Central Massachusetts if you are experiencing an emergency.
Auburn, (508) 832-7777
Charlton, (508) 248-2266
Clinton, (978) 365-4111
Douglas Police Department, (508) 466-3333
Dudley, (508) 466-3333
Fitchburg, (978) 345-4355
Gardner, (978) 632-5600 (police); 978-632-1616 (fire)
Grafton, (508) 839-5343
Leominster, (978) 534-7560
Millbury, (508) 865-3521
Mass. State Police Worcester County, (508) 829-8420
Nashoba Valley Regional Emergency Communications Center, (978) 772-1900 (Boxborough, Devens, Harvard, Lancaster, Lunenburg)
North Brookfield, (508) 867-5181
Northborough (508) 393-1515, extension 1 (dispatch)
Oxford, (508) 987-0156
Rutland Regional Emergency Dispatch, (508) 886-4033 (towns of Rutland, Oakham, Barre, Hubbardston, Warren)
Shrewsbury, (508) 841-8577
Southborough, (508) 485-3232
Southbridge, (508) 764-5420
Sturbridge, (508) 347-2525
Sutton, (508) 865-4449
Templeton, (978) 939-5638 or 5678
Wachusett Regional Emergency Communications Center, (508) 210-5646 (towns of Holden, West Boylston, Princeton, Paxton)
Webster, (508) 943-1212
Westborough, (508) 475-4800
Worcester Police Department, (508) 799-8606
What are the non-emergency numbers in North Central Massachusetts
Police
Gardner: 978-632-5600, ext. 0
Ashburnham: 978-827-4413
Hubbardston: 978 928-1405
Phillipston: 978-249-3560
Templeton: 978-939-5638
Westminster: 978-874-2117
Winchendon: 978-297-1212
Fire
Gardner: 978-630-4051
Ashburnham: 978-827-4413
Hubbardston: 978 928-4423
Phillipston: 978-249-6302
Templeton: 978-939-2222
Westminster: 978-874-2313
Winchendon: 978 297-2324
What are the non-emergency numbers around Fall River
Fall River area non-emergency #s:Fall River - If you require Fall River Police, EMS, or Fire Department you may dial 508-676-8511 until further notice. Somerset - If you have an emergency please dial the business line at 508-679-2138Swansea - If you need emergency services please call our business line 508-674-8464. Westport - If you need assistance, please call the main department number at (508) 636-1122
Freetown - If you need emergency assistance, please call the Freetown Communications Center directly at 508-763-4017, Extension 1 for Dispatch.
What are the phone numbers around the Brockton area
TOWN
POLICE
FIRE
West Bridgewater
508-586-2525
508-586-3232
East Bridgewater
508-378-7223
508-378-2071
Easton
508-230-3322
508-230-0750
Raynham
508-824-2716
508-824-2713
Bridgewater
508-697-6118
508-697-0900
Stoughton
781-344-2424
781-344-3170
Brockton
508-941-0200
508-583-2323
Taunton
508-823-5000
508-824-4022
Dighton
508-669-6711
508-669-6611
Berkley
508-822-7040
508-822-7516
What are the non-emergency lines around MetroWest
Ashland - 508-881-1212Holliston - 508-429-1212Hopkinton - 508-497-3401Holliston - 508-429-1212Framingham - 508-872-1212Marlborough - 508-485-1212Southborough - 508-485-2121Northborough - 508-393-1515Westborough - 508-366-3060Sudbury - 978-443-2121Hudson - 978-562-7122Wayland - 508-358-4721Milford -508-473-1113Franklin - 508-528-1212Bellingham - 508-966-1515Hopedale - 508-473-8444Millis - 508-376-5112Medway - 508-533-3212Blackstone - 508-883-1212Millville - 508-883-3117
What are the non-emergency numbers on the South Shore
Police
Abington police: 781-878-3232Braintree police: 781-843-1212Carver police: 508-866-2000Cohasset police: 781-383-1212 or 781-383-1055Duxbury police: 781-934-5656Hanover police: 781-826-2335Hanson police: 781-293-4625Hingham police: 781-749-1212Hull police: 781-925-1212Kingston police: 781-585-0523Marshfield police: 781-834-6655Milton police: 617-698-3800Norwell police: 781-659-7979 ext. 9Pembroke police: 781-293-6363Plymouth police: 508-746-1212Quincy police: 617-479-1212Randolph police: 781-963-1212Rockland police: 781-871-3890Scituate police: 781-545-1212Weymouth police: 781-335-1212Whitman police: 781-447-1212
Fire
Abington fire: 781-982-2117Braintree fire: 781-843-3600Carver fire: 508-866-3440Cohasset fire: 781-383-0616Duxbury fire: 781-934-5693Hanover fire: 781-826-3151Hanson fire: 781-293-9571Hingham fire: 781-741-1416Hull fire: 781-925-8111Kingston fire: 781-585-0532Marshfield fire: 781-837-1315Milton fire: 617-898-4901Norwell fire: 781-659-8158Pembroke Fire: 781-293-2300Plymouth fire: 508-746-2211Quincy fire: 617-376-1040Randolph fire: 781-961-0991 or 781-961-0992 or 781-963-3131Rockland fire: 781-878-2123Scituate fire: 781-545-5515Weymouth fire: 781-337-5151Whitman fire: 781-447-7626
Another phone number for Cohasset, Hingham, Hull and Norwell police or fire emergencies: South Shore Regional Emergency Communication Center, 781-740-0270.
This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: 911 Outage: Massachusetts emergency phone lines down. What to do