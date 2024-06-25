Major southeastern Mass. drug dealer convicted. Here's what he's facing

BOSTON – A federal jury has convicted a large-scale drug dealer from Quincy and Brockton who distributed fentanyl, fentanyl analogue and cocaine throughout southeastern Massachusetts, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Aderito Amado, 34, was convicted Friday in Boston federal court.

“Aderito Patrick Amado was part of a conspiracy that brought in and sold vast amounts of fentanyl and cocaine all over southeastern Massachusetts. We’re talking multi-kilo quantities of dangerous drugs that he protected using illegal firearms,” said Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston office.

Amado faces a sentence of up to life in prison. U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young scheduled sentencing for Oct. 8.

Aderito Amado

Amado was convicted of two counts of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 100 grams or more of a fentanyl analogue and 500 grams or more of cocaine – and conspiracy to do the same; one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of fentanyl analogue; one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and 40 grams or more of fentanyl; two counts of possessing firearms as a convicted felon; and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug offense.

In September 2022, Amado was indicted by a federal grand jury along with co-defendants Erica Vieira, of Brockton; Neylton Fontes, of Brockton; and Chaasad Cyprien, of Oxford. They were charged in a superseding indictment in December 2022 and a second superseding indictment in October 2023. Amado was charged in a third superseding indictment in May 2024.

Until at least January 2021, Amado helped lead a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, fentanyl analogue and cocaine in and around the Quincy and Weymouth areas, authorities said. The investigation determined that the drug distribution conspiracy operated primarily out of a stash house in Weymouth, with more evidence inside Amado’s apartment in Quincy and his Jeep Cherokee.

During a January 2021 search of Amado’s Quincy apartment, more than 40 grams of fentanyl, over $270,000 in cash, a money counter and a loaded Glock were seized, authorities said.

"The Weymouth stash house was, in essence, a drug factory – housing two presses used to form controlled substances into kilogram-sized bricks and extensive drug paraphernalia, including blenders, digital scales and packaging equipment," Monday's news release from the U.S. attorney's office said.

The stash house also contained more than 10 kilograms of fentanyl, fentanyl analogue and cocaine as well as three firearms and ammunition, including two high-capacity magazines and a speed loader. As a previously convicted felon, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Vieira pleaded guilty in May 2023 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 4. Fontes pleaded guilty in May and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 16 and Cyprien pleaded guilty in April and is scheduled to be sentenced July 17.

Weymouth, Braintree, Randolph and Brockton police assisted federal and state investigators. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kaitlin R. O’Donnell and Philip A. Mallard of the Organized Crime & Gang Unit are prosecuting the case.

“I would like to thank the detectives assigned to the Quincy Police Drug Control Unit, our local, state and federal partners and particularly the prosecutors from the U.S. attorney’s office for bringing this case forward," said Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy. "Taking this individual off the streets undoubtedly saved lives in our community.”

