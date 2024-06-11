Traffic was crawling at a near standstill on Interstate 10 near Thousand Palms Tuesday morning after a big rig rolled over and spilled sand and gas onto the roadway.

At around 10 a.m. Tuesday, a truck with two trailers attached heading westbound crashed and overturned on the South Cook Street on-ramp, blocking the ramp, the northernmost lane and a road sign, according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log. The truck was carrying around 250 gallons of gas and spilled around 10 gallons onto the road and an on-ramp and slow lane were both shut down.

As of 11:40 p.m., the traffic monitoring service Sig Alert was showing speeds of 10 to 16 mph for the roughly 4-mile stretch from Cook Street west to Washington Street on the westbound side of Interstate 10.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Major slowdowns on I-10 after big rig rolls over, spills sand and gas