MAJOR SINKHOLE: Be on the lookout while driving in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A major sinkhole has appeared in Provo, according to Provo Police.

The sinkhole formed near 1333 North 1450 East, police said.

Road closures are reportedly in place while crews respond to the situation.

Courtesy of Provo Police

“Please avoid the area,” Provo Police said.

Nearby residents are asked to prepare for possible water shut-offs and to check their property for any potential issues.

No further information is available at this time.

