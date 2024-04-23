Major new roles for local officials change landscape for 2024 Manatee County elections

The naming of Rep. Tommy Gregory as president of State College of Florida and the appointment of now-former Manatee County Commissioner James Satcher to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections seat already had a ripple on the 2024 election cycle.

Both political figures have not officially withdrawn from their re-election bids, but their assumption of new roles has opened the door for new candidates. Meanwhile, candidates for other Manatee County seats continue to amass funding for their races.

District 72 State Representative

Incumbent State Rep. Tommy Gregory filed to run for re-election to the District 72 state representative seat on Jan. 26, 2023. He raised $97,256 and spent $34,451. Then on April 5, he was named president of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. The college indicated in a news release that contract negotiations are ongoing, with the goal of Gregory assuming the role on July 1.

More: State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota picks legislator to become new president

School Board of Manatee County member Rich Tatem filed to succeed Gregory as the District 72 state representative on April 9. He has not yet filed any campaign finance reports.

Kimley-Horn and Associates Vice President and former Manatee County Planning Commission board member William Conerly filed to challenge for the District 72 seat on April 12. He has not yet filed any campaign finance reports.

District 71 State Representative

State Rep. Will Robinson filed to run for re-election to the District 71 seat on July 15, 2022. He has raised $147,245 and received $1,000 worth of in-kind contributions. He has spent $15,293.

Manatee County District 1 Commissioner

Satcher filed to run for re-election to the District 1 seat on April 14, 2021. He raised $70,500 and spent $9,428. However, he is now expected to run for election to the Supervisor of Elections seat instead since he has been appointed as supervisor of elections by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. However, he has not yet filed to do so, records show.

James Satcher was appointed to the Supervisor of Elections seat by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Republican Keith Green filed to run for the District 1 seat on April 15. Green was previously in the running for the county's District 7 at-large seat but withdrew from that race. He has not raised any funds in the race, however, he did raise $10,787 and received $778.68 of in-kind contributions for his District 7 bid. He spent $9,296 in funds for that race but can contact donors to gain permission to use the remaining funds for his District 1 race instead.

Republican Carol Ann Felts filed to run for the District 1 seat on Sept. 5, 2023, and has raised $9,846. She has spent $2,260.

More: DeSantis appoints Manatee County Commissioner James Satcher as elections supervisor

Jennifer Hamey filed to run for the District 1 seat on Oct. 11, 2023, with no party affiliation. She has raised $5,465 and has received $643.86 of in-kind contributions. She has spent $1,545.

Democrat Glenn Pearson filed to run for the District 1 seat. He has not yet filed campaign finance reports.

Manatee County District 3 Commissioner

Incumbent Republican Kevin Van Ostenbridge filed to run for re-election to the Manatee County District 3 county commissioner seat on June 1, 2023, and has raised $214,253. He has spent $9,729.

Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge represents District 3.

Republican Talha Siddique filed to run for the District 3 seat on Sept. 19, 2023. He has raised $26,933 and received $1,611 worth of in-kind contributions. He has spent $13,749.

Democrat Diana Shoemaker filed to run for the seat on Sept. 20, 2023. She has raised $25,767 and received $232 of in-kind contributions. She has spent $10,591.

Manatee County District 5 Commissioner

Incumbent Republican Raymond Turner filed to run for election to the District 5 seat on Oct. 3, 2023. He assumed the role on August 1, 2023, after he was appointed by DeSantis to finish the term started by longtime District 5 commissioner Vanessa Baugh, following her resignation. Turner has raised $41,620 and spent $8,221 for his campaign. Baugh withdrew her bid for re-election to the seat.

Republican Robert McCann filed to run for the seat on Dec. 7, 2023. He has raised $11,119 and received $1,769 worth of in-kind contributions. He has spent $2,551.

Joseph Di Bartolomeo filed to run for the seat on Jan. 23 with no party affiliation. He has raised $5,400 and received $25 worth of in-kind contributions. He has spent $1,487.

Manatee County District 7 Commissioner

Incumbent Republican George Kruse filed to run for re-election to the at-large District 7 seat on Oct. 19, 2023. He has raised $37,089 and received $1,165 worth of in-kind contributions. He has spent $3,027.

George Kruse is running for the District 7 seat on the Manatee County Commission.

Republican April Culbreath filed to run for the seat on Oct. 3, 2023. She has raised $19,993 and received $5,000 worth of in-kind contributions. She has spent $911.

Democrat Sari Lindroos-Valimaki filed to run for the seat on March 22. She has raised $500 and received $196.00 of in-kind contributions. She has spent $386.

Manatee County Supervisor of Elections

Republican Scott Farrington filed to run for the Manatee County Tax Collector seat on Jan. 24. He has raised $10,300 and received $211 worth of in-kind contributions. He has not made any expenditures.

Farrington served as Chief of Staff for 11 years under former Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett. He resigned from the office upon Satcher's appointment to serve out the remainder of Bennett's term.

Previously: Manatee County Supervisor of Elections to retire ahead of 2024 presidential primary

School Board of Manatee County District 1

Mark Stanoch filed to run for the District 1 seat on the School Board of Manatee County on May 16, 2023. He has raised $20,731 and received $200 worth of in-kind contributions. He has spent $13,607.

Heather Felton filed to run for the District 1 seat on the School Board of Manatee County on Oct. 31, 2023. She has raised $4,910 and received $300 worth of in-kind contributions. She has spent $746.

Alexander Garner filed to run for the District 1 seat on the School Board of Manatee County on April 2. He has not yet filed any campaign finance reports.

Manatee County Tax Collector

Incumbent Republican Ken Burton filed to run for re-election as Manatee County Tax Collector on Jan. 9. He has raised $16,000 and spent $37.

12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney

Twelvth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Ed Brodsky filed for re-election on Dec. 9, 2020. He has raised $69,250 and spent $3,938.

Clerk of Circuit Court

Incumbent Republican Angelina Colonneso filed to run for re-election to the Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court seat on Feb. 17, 2023. She has raised $39,675 and received $3,056 worth of in-kind contributions. She has spent $1,046.

Manatee County Sheriff

Incumbent Republican Sheriff Rick Wells filed to run for re-election on March 15, 2023. He has raised $100,650 and received $4,280 worth of in-kind contributions. He has spent $10,804.

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells announces the arrests of three individuals in connection with the 2006 murder of Amber Woods, 16, of Hardee County.

Property Appraiser

Incumbent Charles Hackney filed to run for re-election as Manatee County property appraiser on Oct. 30, 2023. He has raised $44,700 and spent $4,064.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Manatee County candidates play musical chairs ahead of 2024 elections