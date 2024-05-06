These major road projects are underway in the Fayetteville area right now

Seven road projects are underway in Cumberland County, with some that began in 2003 and others that have just broken ground.

The projects include improving congestion along Gillis Hill and Raeford roads, putting crosswalks on Bragg Boulevard and installing a roundabout on Chicken Foot and John McMillan roads south of Hope Mills. The total cost for all projects is $1.89 billion and is funded through state and local dollars. More information is available on the North Carolina Department of Transportation website under their respective project pages.

Gillis Hill Road, Fayetteville

A widening project to alleviate congestion along a stretch of Gillis Hill Road in western Fayetteville began in July 2022 and has a completion date of 2025. The 1.1-mile stretch between Stoney Point and Raeford roads is being widened from two to four lanes and costs $22.6 million.

The Interstate 95 widening project underway in Harnett County in November 2022.

Interstate 95 North

Work to upgrade and widen a 16-mile construction swath of Interstate 95 North reaches from Murphy Road in Cumberland County to Exit 71 outside Dunn in Harnett County. The project started in 2019 with a completion date of 2026 and has an estimated cost of $708.9 million, according to the NCDOT project page.

Bragg Boulevard, Fayetteville

Construction is underway along Bragg Boulevard between Skibo and Stamper roads to close medians and install pedestrian signals and crosswalks at five intersections. The cost is $6.6 million. Barnhill Contracting Co. of Rocky Mount began the work in July 2023 and is expected to be completed by the fall.

Raeford Road, Fayetteville

A Raeford Road median project aims to improve safety along 6.3 miles of Raeford Road by replacing the open center turn lane with a median between Old Raeford Road and Robeson Street in Fayetteville. The project started in Spring 2022, but the completion date is still to be determined. The overall estimated cost is $147.8 million.

Aerial of Ramsey Street and the Outer Loop on March 3, 2004.

Fayetteville I-295 Outer Loop

This $1 billion project, started in 2003, aims to connect the region to Fort Liberty and I-95. Covering 39 miles, the Interstate 295 outer loop starts at U.S. 401 Business/Ramsey Street and extends to I-95, just across the Cumberland-Robeson County line. The project is scheduled for completion in 2026.

Construction of roundabout, Hope Mills

Construction of a roundabout began this year at Chicken Foot and John McMillan roads south of Hope Mills to improve safety and traffic flow. With an estimated cost of $2 million, the completion date is not yet known.

Cedar Creek Road, Fayetteville

A $1.4 million project aims to improve vehicular and pedestrian safety on Cedar Creek Road by installing a traffic signal. With the improvements, drivers on South Plymouth Street will have to stop for pedestrians at a new crosswalk. Fayetteville-based Highland Paving Co. started working in January and has until the fall of 2024 to finish this project. Learn more by reading the project page on NCDOT’s website.

