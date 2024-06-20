Major lane closures on I-10 near Coachella after semi catches fire

A semi truck hauling other vehicles caught fire in Coachella on Wednesday, closing all lanes of Interstate 10.

The incident occurred at 4:40 p.m. just west of Dillon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was able to escape the truck safely, according to CHP officer David Torres.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after to deal with the flaming vehicles. The left westbound lane was opened at 6 p.m., but all other lanes remained shut, according to SigAlert.com.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

