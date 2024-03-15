South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia and Ivory Coast hit by major internet outages

Stock photo of a student with laptop and phone in Tema, Ghana

Major internet disruption has been reported in various countries across Africa.

Widespread outages were reported on Thursday in countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Benin, Ghana and Burkina Faso.

Since then, services have largely been restored in Liberia and South Africa.

The cause of the cable failures was not immediately clear, to the frustration of millions of customers around the continent.

"There seems to be a pattern in the timing of the disruptions, impacting from the north to the south of Africa," said Cloudflare Radar, which provides information on internet connections.

Sometimes undersea cables can get cut, even by debris, a retired expert told the BBC.

He added: "You can also have undersea earth slides - sections of seabed can become unstable, sending huge amounts of mud down a canyon or gulley."

"Where cables come ashore and are buried underground, they could be prone to accidental or intentional damage."

Internet connectivity in the Ivory Coast was down to around just 4% on Thursday morning, according to Netblocks, which tracks cybersecurity and internet connectivity.

Liberia at one point dropped to 17% while Benin was at 14% and Ghana 25%, Netblocks said.

In South Africa, Vodacom on Thursday said that customers were "experiencing intermittent connectivity issues due to multiple undersea cable failures".

A fault was also reported on the MainOne cable system which serves Nigeria's commercial hub, Lagos.

The Liberian government confirmed on Thursday that internet disruption had been reported from that morning.

Citizens were unable to access the basic internet as well as social media across the vast majority of the country. International bank transfers were also reported to be affected while there were limited international voice calls.

"It seems like 50% of my life is gone today," Benjamin Garkpah told the BBC from the Liberian capital, Monrovia, on Thursday.

Fatumata Barry said her business had stalled because she couldn't receive payments through mobile money.

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority said it was caused by an incident involving the Africa Coast to Europe (ACE) submarine communications cable in Ivory Coast.

In Ghana, the National Communications Authority (NCA) reported that multiple undersea cable disruptions were responsible for the outage.

Additional reporting by George Wright