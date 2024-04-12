Major insurers will now cover birth control pill Opill, even without a prescription

Two of the biggest healthcare insurance providers — CVS Health Plans and Geisinger Health Plan — have made it easier and cheaper for women to obtain the over-the-counter birth control pill Opill.

The insurers are now covering Opill's costs, with or without a prescription.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and healthcare officials said such a move could save women hundreds of dollars a year.

"Last week, my Administration issued best practice guidance to health insurers to cover over the counter birth control with or without a prescription, and I called on insurance companies to step up," Shapiro said in a statement released by his office. "I am glad to see that CVS Health Plans are joining Geisinger Health Plans to cover Opill without a prescription, and more insurers should follow suit."

How much does Opill usually cost?

The Shaprio Administration said insurance coverage of OTC contraception could save women roughly $240 annually.

"The FDA recently approved the Opill tablet for nonprescription use to prevent pregnancy, providing an option for Pennsylvanians to purchase this medicine without a prescription at drug stores, convenience stores and grocery stores, as well as online," read the statement from the Shapiro Administration. "This means that individuals will be able to access this contraceptive medication without the requirement to first see a healthcare provider."

When will I see the cost benefit for prescription-free birth control pills?

The Opill pill will be fully covered by the end of April.

Shapiro said his Administration will step in and force compliance of the policy.

"Pennsylvania insurers are strongly encouraged to cover OTC contraceptives with or without a prescription and are being asked to exempt this medication from the lengthy drug exceptions process as a best practice," read a portion of Shapiro's statement. "If an insurer chooses not to cover OTC contraception options, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department will require them to provide additional information to verify compliance with federal law and regulations, assessing why OTC contraception is not covered by the health care plan and how policyholders can easily gain access to coverage."

What is Opill?

Opill was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in July 2023 and will be the first of its kind available to Americans over-the-counter.

"Opill works by thickening the cervical mucus, which helps block sperm from reaching the egg. In addition, Opill prevents ovaries from releasing eggs in some cycles," read a portion of Opill's FAQ website. "Opill is 98% effective at preventing pregnancy when used as directed. It starts working 48 hours after you take the first pill."

Nurx may be next healthcare provider to adopt Opill initiative

Nurx, a telemedicine health care provider, plans to stock the medication, according to Nurx Chief Business Officer Caroline Hofmann.

The online provider serves more than 500,000 women across the U.S., and more than 40% of those patients live in the South. Current birth control pill offerings can cost as little as $15 on Nurx, less than Opill's in-store or online price, and Nurx offers automatic refills.

As of now, a prescription is necessary to get birth control pills from Nurx. So the arrival of Opill to virtual retailers like this one would basically transform the process into a one-stop shop for people, Hofmann said.

"That is one more option in our arsenal we can equip women with," Hofmann said. "This would truly make it a one-touch type of experience."

