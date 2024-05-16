'Major Impacts': I-275 exit ramp for CVG access closing for a day this weekend

Driving to the airport this weekend? You might want to leave a little earlier than usual.

The Interstate 275 exit ramp to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, commonly knowns as CVG, will close starting Sunday due to construction, The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wrote on X.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wrote in the tweet that the closure of the ramp, which connects I-275 exit 4B to Terminal Drive, will have "major impacts."

The ramp will be closed from 5 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure will allow contractors to apply a high-friction treatment to the pavement. The surface treatment will help drivers maintain control in dry and wet conditions, the tweet reads.

The agency recommends drivers detour at I-275 exit 2 onto Kentucky 3076 (Mineola Pike) to Kentucky 236 (Donaldson Highway) westbound to Kentucky 212 (Terminal Drive).

The construction is part of a larger I-275 "diamond grinding project" between the Boone/Kenton County Line to west of the Hebron (Kentucky 237) exit.

Diamond grinding is a pavement preservation technique that creates a smoother ride, reduces road noise and improves road friction for drivers.

