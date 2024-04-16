Major eye care brand Warby Parker to open soon in Wilmington. Here's what to know.

Warby Parker will hold a grand opening event on Saturday, April 27 at Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington.

Paige Coniglio, marketing director for Mayfaire Town Center, said Warby Parker, an eye care lifestyle brand focused on vision for all, will open a store at Mayfaire on Wednesday, April 24.

Warby Parker, founded in 2010 as an online retailer, now has more than 240 physical retail locations across the country and Canada. The 2,329-square-foot store is located at the entrance of Mayfaire on 6879 Main St. in Wilmington.

The store will offer Warby Parker's exclusive collection of eyeglasses, sunglasses, contacts and accessories. Eye exams will soon be available.

A grand opening event will be held Saturday, April 27 and customers will receive a complimentary custom tote bag with every purchase, while supplies last. Store hours are Mondays-Saturdays 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays noon-6 p.m.

