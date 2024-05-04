MAJOR DELAYS: Train vs. person incident causes backup in Salt Lake area

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A train vs. person incident is causing major delays in the Salt Lake City area Saturday morning, according to the Utah Transit Authority.

UTA issued the alert at 6:32 a.m. Saturday morning.

“Expect significant delays while riding the FrontRunner due to a train vs person incident,” the alert stated.

UTA has continued to update their FrontRunner schedule with significant delays in the Salt Lake area.

Here is a list of updates provided by UTA:

6:35 a.m.: Expect significant delays going southbound between Murray Central and Provo Central including all stops in between due to train vs. person incident.

6:51 a.m.: Continue to expect major delays going southbound on the FrontRunner from Salt Lake Central Station to Provo Central Station and at all points in between.

7:07 a.m.: Expect major delays going southbound on the FrontRunner from Salt Lake Central Station to Provo Central Station and at all points in between. Bus bridge has been activated between Salt Lake and Provo.

7:20 a.m.: Continue to expect major delays on FrontRunner between Provo and Salt Lake Central going both directions. Bus bridge has been activated between affected stations.

7:46 a.m.: Continue to expect major delays between Provo and Salt Lake Central going both directions. Bus bridge has been activated between affected stations.

8:12 a.m.: Continue to expect major delays between Provo and Salt Lake Central going both directions. Bus bridge has been activated between affected stations.

8:44 a.m.: Continue to expect major delays between Provo and Salt Lake Central going both directions. Bus bridge remains in place between affected stations.

9:11 a.m.: Continue to expect major delays between Provo and Salt Lake Central going both directions. Bus bridge remains in place between affected stations.

9:43 a.m.: Continue to expect major delays between Provo and Salt Lake Central going both directions. Bus bridge remains in place between affected stations.

9:52 a.m.: Trains are now able to move between Salt Lake Central and Provo and the bus bridge has been cancelled. Continue to expect major delays as trains resume normal service.

10:23 a.m.: Continue to expect major delays in both directions as trains resume normal service.

10:54 a.m.: Continue to expect delays in both directions as trains resume normal service.

Check back for the latest updates, provided by UTA. Details on what caused the train vs. person incident have not yet been provided.

No further information is available at this time.

